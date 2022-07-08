Daniel Oss Out of Tour de France After Breaking Neck in High-Speed Crash With Fan

A cyclist is out of the Tour de France after suffering a broken neck while crashing into a fan during a high-speed collision on Wednesday.

Daniel Oss, an Italian cycling star, struck multiple spectators who had been standing on the side of the cobblestone street, colliding head on with one who had been leaning out to film the cyclists with a cell phone. The impact, which was captured on video, sent multiple riders and spectators crashing to the ground.

The 35-year-old Oss managed to cross the Stage 5 finish line, but medical exams showed he suffered a fracture, forcing him to withdraw from the Tour.

"Additional examinations revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra requiring immobilization for a few weeks. Daniel Oss is therefore forced to leave the Tour de France," Oss' team Team TotalEnergies tweeted. "The whole team wishes you a good recovery Daniel."

Les examens complémentaires ont mis en évidence une fracture d’une vertèbre cervicale nécessitant une immobilisation pour quelques semaines. Daniel Oss est donc contraint de quitter le Tour de France… 😢



Toute l’équipe te souhaite un bon rétablissement Daniel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jGh0D2HOo7 — Team TotalEnergies (@TeamTotalEnrg) July 6, 2022

Austrian cyclist Michael Gogl also was forced to withdraw from the Tour after suffering a broken collarbone and pelvis/iliac bone in the crash, team officials announced on Twitter.

#TDF2022



We are sorry to announce that our Austrian rider @MichaelGogl - involved in a crash during today’s stage of @LeTour - broke his collarbone and pelvis/iliac bone 😞 Michael will undergo surgery in the hospital of Herentals, Belgium. pic.twitter.com/0DbnoWzwXP — Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team (@AlpecinDCK) July 6, 2022

Gogl will undergo surgery in Belgium.