Los Angeles Dodgers

Dave Roberts gets ejected, Will Smith hits go-ahead homer in Dodgers 8-6 victory over rival Padres in heated game

Will Smith hit a tiebreaking two-run homer to cap a 12-pitch at-bat in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the rival San Diego Padres 8-6 in a heated game Tuesday night.

By Beth Harris

San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith hit a tiebreaking two-run homer to cap a 12-pitch at-bat in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the rival San Diego Padres 8-6 in a heated game Tuesday night.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got ejected in the third after Fernando Tatis Jr. and Shohei Ohtani were hit by pitches. Another Padres player, Jose Iglesias, was plunked in the seventh.

Andy Pages went 4 for 4, hitting a pair of two-out homers and driving in another run during a five-run sixth when the Dodgers batted around in taking an 8-3 lead.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tommy Edman broke the game open with a three-run double that punctuated the five-run sixth inning.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NHL 3 hours ago

Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cups, Reinhart scores four

Miami Dolphins 7 hours ago

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles calls off weekend race with NFL's Tyreek Hill

Tatis was hit by a pitch from Dodgers reliever Lou Trivino in the third, and Randy Vásquez plunked Ohtani in the bottom half. Both benches were warned and a fiery Roberts came onto the field to complain. He was tossed by third base umpire Tripp Gibson.

Jeremiah Estrada (2-4) took the loss.

In the seventh, Dodgers reliever Matt Sauer (2-1) hit Iglesias in the left hand with a pitch.

Tanner Scott worked the ninth to earn his 14th save.

The Padres pulled to 8-6 on pinch-hitter Trenton Brooks' two-run homer off Sauer and a bases-loaded balk by Michael Kopech in the seventh.

San Diego loaded the bases again in the eighth against Anthony Banda, who induced a foul pop by Luis Arráez to end the inning.

Key stat

Ohtani struck out four times a night after making his pitching debut for the Dodgers, 21 months after having elbow surgery.

Up next

Padres RHP Stephen Kolek (3-2, 3.50 ERA) starts Wednesday. Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan makes his first start in the majors since 2023 in his comeback from Tommy John surgery last year.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us