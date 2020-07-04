David Price Announces He Will Not Play For Dodgers This Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be down a Cy Young Award winning pitcher when the season begins on July 23.

In a stunning move that is sure to have a ripple effect throughout the league, Dodgers' pitcher David Price announced on Twitter that he will not play this season.

"Dear Dodgers Nation,

After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me to not play this season. I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I'm sorry I won't be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.

Stay safe, be well, and be kind. And Go Dodgers!

Love,

David Price."

Price was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in February. The move sent outfielder Alex Verdugo to Boston, and Price and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Boys in Blue.

On Saturday morning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked if any players had decided to opt out on the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts said he had not heard if any player had made that decision yet, but said this on the subject in a virtual press conference on Friday.

"Every player has the right to look at the situation individually and with regards to their families. We've had conversations with all the players and listening to their thoughts, concerns. Some are more concerned than others," said Roberts. "If anyone chooses to go that route, I know that myself and the organization, their teammates will support them."

Price has two young children with his wife Tiffany. His son Xaiver (3) and his daughter Zoe (1). Price noted that his decision was based off health and family reasons. The novel coronavirus is surging in cases across the country, including in California and Los Angeles county.

After the 2020 season, Price will stay have two years remaining on his contract.