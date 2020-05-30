David Price Gives $1000 to Every Dodgers Minor Leaguer in Organization

One of the newest members of the Los Angeles Dodgers has yet to play a game with his new team, but he has already endeared himself to the organization and its fans forever.

Dodgers' pitcher David Price will give every minor leaguer not on the team's 40-man roster, an additional $1,000 for the month of June according to sources familiar with the situation.

Price reportedly requested that the Dodgers not make his generous gift public, but according to Jon Heyman of MLB.com, one of the minor leaguers set to receive the gift announced it prematurely.

Francys Romero was the first to report news of Price's gift, and it was later confirmed by NBC LA early Friday morning.

I can also now confirm that this report by @FrancysRomero10 is true. This money generously given to minor leaguers by David Price is on top of the $400 weekly stipend the Dodgers are paying through June. https://t.co/gvhRKSIZbX — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) May 29, 2020

According to the same sources, nearly 220 people will receive the $1,000 act of generosity for the month of June, equating to $220,000 out of Price's pocket.

On Thursday, it was reported that the Dodgers were among several MLB teams that would continue to pay their minor leaguers weekly stipend of $400 through the month of June. Other teams across baseball have ceased payments and released players entirely.

As MLB and the MLBPA continue to negotiate the possibility of a season in 2020, the minor league season is all but assuredly finished this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most minor leaguers make minimum wage or fewer, including many Dominican and Latino players.

Price is no stranger to charitable donations. After the birth of his son, Xavier, in 2017, Price created the Project One Four Foundation, a charitable organization that generously raises money and donates to youth organizations, specifically special needs youth.

Dodger fans have applauded Price's generosity during the coronavirus pandemic from across the globe on social media. Despite the fact that many fans felt like Price was a "throw in" because of his salary in the Feb. 10 trade that saw the Dodgers acquire Price and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox, some fans are now calling it "The David Price trade."

It’s now officially known as the David Price trade pic.twitter.com/8tsD1DhMYl — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 29, 2020

Ironically, Price was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 19th round of the 2005 MLB Draft out of high school, but he did not sign with the team, opting to instead play for Vanderbilt University.

Price was drafted No. 1 overall in 2007 by the Tampa Bay Rays and went on to win the 2012 AL Cy Young Award. In December of 2015, Price signed a seven-year, $217 million dollar contract with the Red Sox.

Surprisingly, Price only spent a little over a year in the minor leagues before making his major league debut with the Rays in September of 2008. Now, he's giving back to the minor leaguers that have yet to be blessed with the same success in their careers.