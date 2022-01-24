Deebo Samuel Laments Rams' Attempt to Limit NFC Championship Game Tickets

Deebo laments Rams' attempt to limit NFC title game tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel called out the Los Angeles Rams after the team apparently tried to limit ticket sales for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

I get that we turned sofi stadium to Leviâs but restricting fan from buying tickets is kraxy to meâ¦.. IJS — Deebo (@19problemz) January 24, 2022

49ers fans began sharing screenshots on social media of what appeared to be a note on NFC Championship Game ticket sales from Ticketmaster that they only would be sold to Southern California residents.

The Athletic's Rich Hammond, a long-time journalist in LA, clarified that the Rams were going to try and restrict ticket sales if the season-ticket holders didn't buy them all up, but they apparently did. The only tickets now available to the general public are on the secondary market.

Just to put a final point on this: There are no general ticket sales. The Rams, it seems, weâre *going to* attempt this limitation if season-ticket holders didnât buy up the inventory, but they did, so the only tickets available are on the secondary market. https://t.co/ICXWqI7FvK — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) January 24, 2022

After the 49ers Faithful's takeover of SoFi Stadium in the regular-season finale matchup between these teams, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reported that LA had to use a silent count because the Niners fans in attendance were so loud.

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth's wife implored LA fans to buy up the tickets and not sell them to 49ers fans. San Francisco franchise icons Joe Staley and Frank Gore were not having it, however, and are offering to buy tickets so 49ers fans again can pack the house at SoFi Stadium.

It will be a raucous atmosphere at Sunday's game, and the Rams no doubt will be motivated given the team's extended losing streak against the 49ers.

Deebo and the 49ers will be looking to qualify for the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, which just so happens to also be at SoFi Stadium.

