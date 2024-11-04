Demarcus Robinson's one-handed catch in OT gives Rams 26-20 win over Seahawks

Demarcus Robinson made a one-handed, 39-yard touchdown reception in overtime, and the Los Angeles Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks 26-20 on Sunday.

With the Rams needing only a field goal after stuffing the Seahawks on fourth down on the first possession of OT, Matthew Stafford went for the win by throwing a deep ball to Robinson, who was well covered by cornerback Riq Woolen. With his one free hand, Robinson grabbed the ball in the end zone and secured it as he fell to the turf.

MATTHEW STAFFORD TO DEMARCUS ROBINSON ONE-HANDED TD TO WIN THE GAME FOR THE @RAMSNFL! pic.twitter.com/xqFG6xQ4eS — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2024

Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams (4-4), who have won three straight after losing four of their previous five. Robinson finished with six catches for 94 yards and both scores.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Geno Smith threw for 363 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Seahawks (4-5), who have lost four straight at home and five of six overall to fall into last place in the bunched-up NFC West. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had seven catches for a career-best 180 yards and two scores.

The Rams rallied from a 13-3 deficit and took a 20-13 lead on Kamren Kinchens’ 103-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks tieD it when Smith connected with Smith-Njigba for a 14-yard touchdown with 51 seconds left.

SMITH TO JSN AGAIN! THIS TIME FOR SIX! pic.twitter.com/ciXD042RFX — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2024

Stafford tried to drive the Rams into position for a winning field goal, but the drive stalled just short of midfield.