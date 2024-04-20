Denis Bouanga's brace helps LAFC play to 2-2 draw with Red Bulls

Denis Bouanga scored two goals, his second multi-goal game this season, to help Los Angeles FC rally from an early deficit for a 2-2 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Bouanga ripped a right-footer from the left corner of the penalty area into the back of the net to cap the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Second half stoppage time stunner from Bouanga! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0JuLtqIdjn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 21, 2024

New York (4-1-4) is unbeaten in five straight games since a 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew on March 16.

LAFC's Aaron Long blocked a shot from Dante Vanzier in front of an open goal but slid into the post and was forced to come off in the eighth minute. Eddie Segura came on and — on the corner kick conceded by Long's block — surrendered an own goal on his first touch to give New York a 1-0 lead.

Bouanga was fouled in the area by Sean Nealis and converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Emil Forsberg scored on a half-volley to give the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 81st. John Tolkien played a corner kick that was re-directed and dropped in front of Forsberg for the finish from point-blank range.

Emil Forsberg puts @NewYorkRedBulls ahead once again! pic.twitter.com/qD0sM9CNaW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 21, 2024

LAFC (3-3-3) had 57% possession and outshot New York 15-7.

Carlos Coronel had four saves for the Red Bulls.

Hugo Lloris had one save for Los Angeles.