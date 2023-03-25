Denis Bouanga's Late Goal Lifts LAFC Over FC Dallas 2-1

Down to 10-men, FC Dallas spent the better part of 70 minutes trying to notch an equalizer against LAFC.

For the reigning MLS Cup champions, allowing a late equalizer after dominating the match for the better part of an hour would be nothing less than a major disappointment. Thankfully, Denis Bouanga had their back.

Boanga netted the game-winning goal in the 84th minute and LAFC defeated FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Timothy Tillman opened up the scoring with a goal less than three minutes in. His goal was the fifth fastest goal in LAFC history and his second this season.

Timothy Tillman takes advantage of the mistake and #LAFC are up early. pic.twitter.com/WcJVh2M94p — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 26, 2023

Shortly after in the 20th minute, Edwin Cerrillo was able to score for FC Dallas before the goal was called offside and overturned by VAR.

FC Dallas was down a goal and down to 10 men after Ema Twumasi was sent off in the in the 35th minute after a collision with LAFC’s Sergi Palencia. Twumasi was originally booked for a yellow card, but that was also overturned by VAR and changed to a red card.

FC Dallas spent the first 70 minutes trying to notch an equalizer goal Saturday against LAFC after falling behind 1-0 in the first three minutes of the game.

Then in the 73rd minute, Nkosi Ntsabeleng was finally able to break through off a free kick that tied the game at 1-1.

The goal was surely disappointing for LAFC who had been in control for the entirety of the match and was in cruise control down the stretch. After the equalizer, LAFC found themselves on the right side of VAR for a third time when they were awarded a penalty kick in the 78th minute.

Heading into the match, LAFC were already down four starters due to national team call-ups.

Carlos Vela stepped up to the spot with a chance to put his team ahead late, but his shot bounced off the crossbar and the LAFC captain threw his arms up into the air in shock and disgust at his crucial miss.

Just when FC Dallas seemed destined for a draw, a costly mistake by defender Sebastien Ibeagha turned the tide for the champs.

Bouanga sent a shot from outside the box and near the end line that grazed off of Ibeagha’s outstretched leg and past goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer for the game-winning goal.

It had to be Denis Bouanga to put #LAFC ahead again! pic.twitter.com/tdoJxP1jgF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 26, 2023

The goal sent an already shorthanded LAFC back into second place in the Western Conference standings with 13 points in their first five matches to start the season. LAFC players Jose Cifuentes, Diego Palacios, and Denil Maldonado were all called up to international duty earlier in the week.

Next, LAFC will hit the road to face the Colorado Rapids and Dallas will return home to face the Portland Timbers.