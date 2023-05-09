Dennis Schröder sealed the Lakers' Game 4 win over the Warriors on Monday night with a lasting impression that has the internet buzzing.

In the final seconds of regulation, Draymond Green turned the ball over to the Lakers. Schröder looked up and gave the Green a troll stare that fans are calling "meme-worthy."

Dennis Schroder’s face after the Draymond Green game-sealing turnover 😭 pic.twitter.com/UTjr9nYVPj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 9, 2023

Many are finding the viral moment hilarious because Green has done his fair trouble. The 33-year-old suffered a one-game suspension for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis during Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs vs. Sacramento Kings. Green has paid nearly $1.4 million in fines, per Sportrac.com.

With the Lakers' 104-101, the Warriors head back home and face a must-win game before elimination.

Game 5 between the two California teams is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT.