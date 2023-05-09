NBA playoffs

Dennis Schröder Trolls Draymond Green With Hilarious Stare After Turnover in Game 4

Dennis Schröder gave Draymond Green a devious smile during the Warriors-Lakers playoff game on Monday that has gone viral

By Julia Elbaba

Getty

Dennis Schröder sealed the Lakers' Game 4 win over the Warriors on Monday night with a lasting impression that has the internet buzzing.

In the final seconds of regulation, Draymond Green turned the ball over to the Lakers. Schröder looked up and gave the Green a troll stare that fans are calling "meme-worthy."

Many are finding the viral moment hilarious because Green has done his fair trouble. The 33-year-old suffered a one-game suspension for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis during Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs vs. Sacramento Kings. Green has paid nearly $1.4 million in fines, per Sportrac.com.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

With the Lakers' 104-101, the Warriors head back home and face a must-win game before elimination.

Game 5 between the two California teams is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT.

This article tagged under:

NBA playoffsNBALos Angeles LakersGolden State Warriors
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us