Broncos name Packers OC Hackett new coach

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett received a four-year deal from the Denver Broncos, which he will sign Thursday, announcing Hackett as the franchise's 18th head coach.

Hackett, who interviewed with the Chicago Bears earlier this month, will be the first head coach named in what is set to be a busy offseason with eight more NFL teams set to change coaches from 2021 to 2022.

The move also sets in motion a potential courting process for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers -- long disgruntled with Green Bay's front office and once rumored to be headed to Denver on 2021 NFL Draft night.

The Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the biggest upset of the NFC divisional round and Rodgers hasn't made a commitment to return to Green Bay in 2022.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, talks between the Broncos and Hackett heated up on Wednesday night.

Multiple sources confirmed Thursday morning that the team and the 42-year-old offensive coordinator were closing in on a deal.

Hackett had also sought by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL head coaching search. Hackett was the Jaguars offensive coordinator when the team advanced to the 2018 AFC Championship game before losing 24-20 to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Hackett spent the past three seasons in Green Bay as offensive coordinator. Before Jacksonville, he was offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills and at Syracuse University.

Football is in Hackett's blood. His father is Paul Hackett, former head coach at University of Pittsburgh and the University of Southern California. Paul also won a Super Bowl ring as quarterbacks coach with the 49ers in 1984.