Denver Broncos Welcome Former Secretary of State to Ownership Group

The Denver Broncos have added former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to their ownership group, Rob Walton announced on Monday.

"We're pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group," Rob Walton said in a statement. "A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better."

Walton is part of the Walton-Penner Group that purchased the Broncos for a record price tag of $4.65 billion in June. The sale is pending as Denver's new owners must wait to get approval from the NFL's Finance Committee to approve their bid.

Rice moved to Denver when she was 12 and attended the University of Denver for college and graduate school.

From 2001-05, Rice was the national security advisor and from 2005-09, she became secretary of state under former President George W. Bush.

She also served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee from 2013-16.

"Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos orginization," the statement concluded.