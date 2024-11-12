These 10 Dodger artifacts are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame 

The Dodgers' historic eighth World Series championship over the New York Yankees had no shortage of memorable moments. Now, items from some of those moments are headed to Cooperstown, New York, where they will be memorialized forever in the National Baseball League Hall of Fame.

Following the Dodgers' Game 5 7-6 victory over the Yankees on Oct. 30, the Los Angeles Dodgers and its players have donated the following items to the museum.

Cleats worn by World Series MVP Freddie Freeman in Game 1 and 2

Walker Buehler’s glove, the winning pitcher in Game 3 who also saved Game 5

Hat worn by manager Dave Roberts

Clayton Kershaw’s champagne-soaked “championship” cap

Batting gloves worn by Mookie Betts, who hit .290 with 16 RBI in the postseason

Jersey worn by reliever Anthony Banda, who made scoreless relief appearances in each of the Dodgers’ four World Series wins

Cap and chest protector worn by catcher Will Smith, who caught the final strikeout of the World Series

A ball used during the ninth inning of Game 5

Max Muncy’s bat and batting gloves when he set a record by reaching base in 12 straight postseason games

NLCS Most Valuable Player Tommy Edman’s batting helmet.

All 10 items, alongside others from the 2024 postseason, will be on display in the Autumn Glory exhibit. The exhibit will close a year from now at the end of the 2025 postseason, but the items will remain in Cooperstown.

The opening of this year’s exhibit is yet to be announced.