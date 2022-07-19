Dodger Stadium

Here's a Guide to the Dodger Stadium All-Star Game Food Specials

See what executive chef Ryan Evans and his team have cooked up for the MLB All-Star Game.

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

Fans at Dodger Stadium for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game will be treated to a special lineup on the field and at the concessions stands.

Executive chef Ryan Evans said the All-Star Game's five food specials are inspired by what the host city has to offer.

"We love doing specials, we love creating food," said Evans. "These are what we came up with for the All-Star Game specific.

"Anywhere you go in this city, you can get great food, and we can go and eat it and bring it back here. Our fan base appreciates it. They love LA, we love LA. They love the Dodgers, we love the Dodgers."

If people like the specials, some of them might stay on the regular stadium menu alongside standards like the Dodger Dog.

Here's a rundown of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game food lineup at Dodger Stadium.

Pork Tonkatsu is pictured.
Toni Guinyard
Pork Tonkatsu is among the special All-Star Game menu items at Dodger Stadium.

Pork Tonkatsu

Leading off, a fried pork cutlet served with fresh cabbage and Tonkatsu sauce on Texas toast.

The rice cake sammy.
Toni Guinyard
The rice cake sammy is among the special All-Star Game menu items at Dodger Stadium.

Rice Cake Sammy

Jaiva with teriyaki sauce, avocado and seared rice cakes.

Birria pombazo is among the special All-Star Game menu items at Dodger Stadium.
Toni Guinyard
Birria pombazo is among the special All-Star Game menu items at Dodger Stadium.

Birria Pombazo

Evans said this is the best seller. A play on two different dishes, Birria tacos and pombazo mixed into one.

The loaded potato.
Toni Guinyard
The loaded potato is among the special All-Star Game menu items at Dodger Stadium.

Loaded Potato

A smoked potato with burnt ends inside. The giant potato also has onions, green onions, sour cream and butter.

Dessert tacos are on the special All-Star Game menu at Dodger Stadium.
Toni Guinyard
Dessert tacos are on the special All-Star Game menu at Dodger Stadium.

Dessert Tacos

Filled with cream cheese inside and topped with fresh berries and chocolate sauce.

