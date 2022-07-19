Fans at Dodger Stadium for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game will be treated to a special lineup on the field and at the concessions stands.

Executive chef Ryan Evans said the All-Star Game's five food specials are inspired by what the host city has to offer.

"We love doing specials, we love creating food," said Evans. "These are what we came up with for the All-Star Game specific.

"Anywhere you go in this city, you can get great food, and we can go and eat it and bring it back here. Our fan base appreciates it. They love LA, we love LA. They love the Dodgers, we love the Dodgers."

If people like the specials, some of them might stay on the regular stadium menu alongside standards like the Dodger Dog.

Here's a rundown of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game food lineup at Dodger Stadium.

Toni Guinyard

Pork Tonkatsu

Leading off, a fried pork cutlet served with fresh cabbage and Tonkatsu sauce on Texas toast.

Toni Guinyard

Rice Cake Sammy

Jaiva with teriyaki sauce, avocado and seared rice cakes.

Toni Guinyard

Birria Pombazo

Evans said this is the best seller. A play on two different dishes, Birria tacos and pombazo mixed into one.

Toni Guinyard

Loaded Potato

A smoked potato with burnt ends inside. The giant potato also has onions, green onions, sour cream and butter.

Toni Guinyard

Dessert Tacos

Filled with cream cheese inside and topped with fresh berries and chocolate sauce.