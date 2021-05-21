What to Know Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15.

California has set that date as the target for fully reopening after more than a year under pandemic restrictions.

Tickets for full capacity games will go on sale May 27 at 4 p.m.

Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15, the date California has targeted for a full reopening after more than a year under pandemic restrictions.

The stadium will continue to have distanced pods of fan and sections for full vaccinated fan section for the 11 games prior to June 15.

A capacity crowd will mark a dramatic turnaround from last season -- shortened to 60 games -- when cardboard cutouts were sorry looking stand-ins for fans at baseball stadiums across the country.

It was not immediately clear whether the Angels also plan to return to full capacity games June 15 in Anaheim. Both Los Angeles and Orange counties are in the state's yellow last restrictive tier for reopening.

That tiered system, which has guided reopening in California, will be scrapped in June.

State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it’s safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month.

The state will still recommend that organizers of outdoor events with more than 10,000 people require that attendees provide verification that they have been vaccinated or have tested negative for the coronavirus. Those who can’t or don’t provide the verification should be encouraged to wear masks, Ghaly said.

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.