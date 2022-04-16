Dodgers 2022 Promotional Schedule

It's time for Dodger baseball.

Not only does that mean our national pastime returns just in time for warmer weather to reach the Southland, but it also means a plethora of promotional and giveaway items courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers and their sponsors.

Because of the 99-day lockout, the MLB schedule looks a little different this season. Opening Day for the Dodgers was held on April 8 in Colorado, with the home opener beginning on April 14 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The revised schedule now goes until October 5, with a couple of doubleheaders along the way.

In total, the 2022 Dodgers promotional schedule features 63 games with either a promotion, a giveaway item, or a themed event night. It includes 26 different giveaways to the first 40,000 fans in attendance.

The special promotions, celebrations, and theme nights include six Viva Los Dodgers days, 13 Taco Tuesday nights, 13 Friday Night Fireworks nights, and a special fireworks presentation on July 4 in honor of Independence Day.

The first schedule giveaway begins on April 15 in commemoration of Jackie Robinson Day. The first 40,000 fans in attendance receive a gray Jackie Robinson jersey, marking the 75th anniversary of his MLB debut, which broke the color barrier in baseball.

MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Among the many bobblehead promotions this season is a Legends of Dodger baseball series, featuring Maury Wills (April 16), Kirk Gibson (April 30), Don Drysdale (May 14), and Gil Hodges (June 4).

Los Angeles Dodgers

Another Dodgers' legend will be honored this season, when the team unveils a statue in the Center Field Plaza for Sandy Koufax on June 18. The first 40,000 fans in attendance for that game will receive a replica of the Koufax statue.

Longtime broadcaster Jamie Jarrin will also be honored with a giveaway on October 1.

Other bobblehead giveaways this season include Will Smith (April 18), Max Muncy (May 12), Walker Buehler (May 16), Julio Urias (May 31), Trea Turner (June 30), Chris Taylor (July 5) Clayton Kershaw (July 26), Dustin May (Sept. 22) and Mookie Betts (October 3).

Fans can also stop by the stadium on June 2 for a special Justin Turner jersey giveaway, April 19th for a hooded sweatshirt, June 19th for a bucket hat and July 2nd for special Dodgers' wristlet. Additional giveaway items will be added on August 10, 20, and 23, as well as September 24 and October 4.

The Dodgers’ full promotional schedule can be found at Dodgers.com/Promotions.

Special event and theme nights are always a fan favorite at Dodger Stadium, and this season is no exception. Most special event themed nights encourage fans to purchase special event ticket packages just for that respective night. Included in your game ticket is a special exclusive item like a hat, jersey or t-shirt. Among the man highly anticipated special event nights at Chavez Ravine this season is the return of Star Wars night (May 4), LGBTQ+ Pride night (June 3), Hello Kitty night (July 6), Filipino Heritage night (July 7), Mexican Heritage night (May 17), as well as a plethora of others.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Please visit Dodgers.com/schedule to view the full regular season schedule.