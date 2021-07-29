Dodgers Acquire LHP Danny Duffy From Kansas City Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired a much-needed starting pitcher. It just might not be the one fans were hoping for.

The team announced on Thursday after their 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants that they had acquired Duffy and cash considerations from the Royals for a player to be named later.

The 32-year-old veteran left-hander is in his 11th season with Kansas City and is 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA and 1,048 strikeouts in his career. Duffy is currently on the injured list with a left flexor strain and likely won't be able to take the mound for the Dodgers until mid-August at the earliest. In his 13 games (12 starts) for the Royals this season, he is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA with 65 strikeouts against 22 walks.

In order to make the trade happen, Duffy had to waive his 10-5 rights, which allow a player who has at least 10 years of service time, and five consecutive seasons with the same team, the ability to veto any trade. Duffy waived that no-trade protection in order for the trade to go through. In order to make room for Duffy on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated outfielder D.J. Peters for assignment.

Duffy is a California native, born in Lompoc and was drafted in the third round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Royals out of Cabrillo High School. Duffy could be inserted into the starting rotation when he's healthy, or could appear out of the bullpen.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Royals will be able to select a player from a list provided by the Dodgers in the coming months.