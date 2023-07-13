Dodgers acquire RHP Tyson Miller from Brewers, and sign OF Jake Marisnick

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a couple of post All-Star Break moves on Thursday, officially acquiring right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers and outfielder Jake Marisnick after he was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers.

The move for Miller first occurred on Wednesday, with the Dodgers acquiring the right-handed relief pitcher for cash. Miller was originally designated for assignment on July 8, but the Dodgers were able to work out a trade with Milwaukee before he hit waivers.

Miller had a 5.79 ERA with seven strikeouts in just seven games with the Brewers this season. The 27-year-old pitcher has played in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Brewers, and now Dodgers. He is 1-2 in his career with a 7.92 ERA.

In order to make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed reliever Daniel Hudson on the 60-day injured list with a right knee MCL sprain.

With Hudson and other relievers injured, the Dodgers needed someone to fill a role in the bullpen when they return to the field against the New York Mets on Friday. Even if its just a stop-gap before a bigger move.

It's no secret the Dodgers need to fill several holes at before the MLB trade deadline on August 1. Starting pitching, bullpen, and a right-handed bat that can also play the outfield are among those needs for Los Angeles.

Before a potential blockbuster trade later this month, the Dodgers have opted to fill some of the holes with available players first. On Thursday, the team acquired right-handed outfielder JakeMarisnick, after he was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers last week.

Marisnick is a Southern California native who grew up in nearby Riverside. The 32-year-old journeyman has played for the Houston Astros, New York mets, Chicao Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Tigers, and now the Dodgers in his 11 MLB seasons. He was batting .228 in 42 games this season with Detroit.

Marisnick provides the Dodgers with a much-needed right-handed bat and some excellent defense in the outfield. The Dodgers rank 28th in the majors in defensive runs saved in center field this season. That's third-worst in the league. With Trayce Thompson on the injured list, the only other right-handed outfielders on the Dodgers roster were Mookie Betts and rookie Jonny DeLuca.

The Dodgers are hoping that a little home cooking can help revive Marisnick's career. The outfielder was a teammate of catcher Austin Barnes in high school at Riverside Poly, and will likely have many friends and family in attendance at Dodger Stadium if and when he makes his LA debut.