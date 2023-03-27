Dodgers Add a Post-Game Drone Show on These Select Fridays This Season

Baseball is back and the Dodgers are set to return with a new form of post game entertainment for fans to enjoy after games on Friday nights at Dodger Stadium.

Adding to their traditional Friday Night Fireworks promotion from years past, the Dodgers will host a drone show for the first time, titled Dodger Stadium Friday Night Light Shows .

The drones are coming.



Join us after the game on select Fridays for a drone show presented by @calpizzakitchen! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/hjA9Saywck. pic.twitter.com/4jFWdO04Om — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 27, 2023

Starting this Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers will have a live drone show after the game.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After this Friday’s show, the drone show is slated to return to Dodger Stadium three more times.

June 16 following the game against longtime rivals, the San Francisco Giants.

July 7 after the Freeway Series matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

Sept. 22 is the final drone show after the game against the Giants.

The Dodgers will still have themed firework shows after select games on Fridays this season. The schedule for shows this season can be found here.