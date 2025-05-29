Dodgers acquire former All-Star closer Alexis Diaz in Reds trade

The Dodgers acquired former All-Star closer Alexis Diaz in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, the team announced Thursday.

In exchange for the right-hander, the Dodgers sent minor league pitcher Mike Villani to the Reds. They also transferred right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

Diaz was an All-Star for the Reds in 2023, but struggled early this season. The 28-year-old was optioned to Triple-A at the start of May after racking up a 12.00 ERA in six appearances.

Diaz started the season sidelined by a left hamstring injury before returning April 15.

He has 75 saves over four seasons with a career ERA of 3.21.

The 22-year-old Villani, of Long Beach State University, was the Dodgers' 13th-round pick in the 2024 Draft.