Dodgers All-Star Voting 2021: Max Muncy Leads All National League First Basemen

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star voting updates were released on Monday and the Los Angeles Dodgers have several players in great position to travel to Coors Field in Colorado after the first phase of voting.

First baseman Max Muncy is currently on the injured list, but that hasn't stopped him from being the leading vote getter at first base for the National League. Muncy is batting .264 with 14 home runs and 33 RBI this season. Unfortunately, he is the only Dodgers' player that finds himself in first place.

Justin Turner, Gavin Lux, and Corey Seager are all in third place at their respective positions, and Mookie Betts is now in fourth place among NL outfielders. Dodgers' catcher Will Smth also finds himself in fourth place among NL catchers, and utility player Chris Taylor has risen to fifth place among NL outfielders.

All-star voting is using a different format in 2021. This year there are different phases. The top three players at each position, plus nine outfielders, will advance to the second phase of voting. Phase one ends on Thursday, June 24th.

After phase one, the remaining players will determine the starting players for the Midsummer Classic. Voting for phase two runs from June 28 until Thursday, July 1.

Fans can vote for their favorite players at mlb.com/vote.

National League - First Base

1. Max Muncy, Dodgers

2. Freddie Freeman, Braves

3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

4. Eric Hosmer, Padres

5. Jesús Aguilar, Marlins

National League - Second Base

1. Ozzie Albies, Braves

2. Adam Frazier, Pirates

3. Gavin Lux, Dodgers

4. Nico Hoerner, Cubs

5. Jean Segura, Phillies

National League - Shortstop

1. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

2. Javier Báez, Cubs

3. Corey Seager, Dodgers

4. Brandon Crawford, Giants

5. Trea Turner, Nationals

National League - Third Base

1. Kris Bryant, Cubs

2. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

3. Justin Turner, Dodgers

4. Austin Riley, Braves

5. Manny Machado, Padres

National League - Catcher

1. Buster Posey, Giants

2. Yadier Molina, Cardinals

3. Willson Contreras, Cubs

4. Will Smith, Dodgers

5. William Contreras, Braves

National League - Outfield

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

2. Nick Castellanos, Reds

3. Jesse Winker, Reds

4. Mookie Betts, Dodgers

5. Chris Taylor, Dodgers

6. Juan Soto, Club