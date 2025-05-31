Dodgers and Yankees clash at Dodger Stadium in a World Series rematch during high-stakes seven-game homestand

LOS ANGELES — You can almost feel it in the suddenly warm Los Angeles air. The weight of October memories. The hum of unfinished business. The echo of bat cracks, walk-off slams, and historic comebacks.

When the Los Angeles Dodgers return home for a seven-game stretch starting on May 30, Dodger Stadium won’t just be a ballpark — it’ll be a battleground where the ghosts of a not-so-distant postseason past come out to play.

The Bronx Bombers are coming.

The Metropolitans are coming.

What more could you ask for?

This isn’t just any homestand. It’s a sequel to last fall’s cinematic playoff run — a rematch of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees, followed by a heated four-game set against the New York Mets, who nearly stole the National League pennant from the Boys in Blue.

These aren’t just baseball games; they’re page-turning chapters of a story still being written in blue ink and pine tar. It features the two reigning MVPS of the American League in Aaron Judge and National League in Shohei Ohtani, both of which are the current frontrunners to win the award again this season.

It features the return of former Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger to Chavez Ravine where he commanded the outfield and first base for years. Now, he returns to his former home wearing pinstripes, just like his father did in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The homestand kicks off with the rematch everyone has been waiting for. The players circled it on their calendars, fans bookmarked it, the media has been salivating for it for seven months.

Dodgers. Yankees. Eight MVPs between and countless Cy Young Awards between them.

Friday through Sunday, the Yankees and Dodgers go toe-to-toe under the lights at Chavez Ravine — three nationally televised games that will electrify the baseball world.

The opener, airing on Apple TV, kicks off at 7:10 p.m. PT with a heavyweight duel: current American League Cy Young Award frontrunner Max Fried (7-0, 1.29 ERA) takes the mound for New York, squaring off against 2022 Dodgers’ All-Star Tony Gonsolin.

It’s hard not to flash back to last October — Game 1 of the World Series, when Freddie Freeman sent Dodger Stadium into hysteria with a walk-off grand slam that shook the hills of Elysian Park. You could feel it in your chest. The kind of moment that makes fans believe in destiny.

Saturday’s game will air on FOX at 4:15 p.m., and Sunday’s finale, broadcast by ESPN2 at 4:10 p.m., will feature Dodgers' ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who many experts have as the National League frontrunner for the Cy Young Award this early in the season.

Arrive to the ballpark early because Centerfield Plaza transforms into a cultural fiesta two hours before first pitch. Live music. Player interviews. Giveaways. The heartbeat of Los Angeles will be on full display.

And don’t sleep on the stakes. These Yankees are red-hot, winning 9 of their last 10 with a staff ERA that looks like it belongs in the dead-ball era. But the Dodgers? They're pitching staff is depleted, and players are dropping like flies. The latest injuries are to former MVP Mookie Betts (toe) and former closer Evan Phillips (Tommy John surgery). Nonetheless, the Dodgers are in first place in the NL West and are 19-8 at home. They score five-plus runs like clockwork when the Chavez lights are on.

After the Yankees exit stage left, the New York Mets arrive to renew another fierce rivalry that left scars just seven months ago.

Monday night brings a heartfelt celebration with the Tommy Edman Bobblehead Giveaway, honoring the sparkplug infielder and 2024 NLCS MVP whose glove and grit defined last fall’s series with the Mets. But the emotion runs deeper — Edman’s brother-in-law, Lt. Colonel Andrew Kurtz, will be recognized as the Military Hero of the Game. It’s more than baseball. It’s family. It’s service. It’s sacrifice.

It’s also Lou Gehrig Day, honoring those battling ALS. A commemorative patch will be worn, and the Dodgers — alongside the Permobil Foundation and Live Like Lou Foundation — will gift a Dodger-themed wheelchair to a local family. It’s a reminder that legacy isn't just measured in wins and banners, but in lives touched.

Tuesday will shine with pride on Filipino Heritage Night. Fans who purchase the special event package will receive a custom jersey with colors as vibrant as the spirit it honors. The back features the Philippine eagle, a national symbol of courage and resilience — fitting for a fan base that wears its heart on its sleeve.

Wednesday’s showdown will feature one of the most iconic giveaways of the season — the Sandy Koufax Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey, presented by AMPM. Only a handful of names in baseball transcend eras. Koufax is one. The jersey, a tribute to the southpaw’s days in blue before the lights of Los Angeles ever flickered on, is a collectible dipped in baseball’s golden past.

Then comes Thursday, a 1:10 p.m. matinee marking Metro Day. Alumni Billy Ashley and Kenny Landreaux will greet fans at Union Station and ride the Dodger Stadium Express, bringing a bit of nostalgia with them. It’s also College Prep Day, offering students a look at their futures from the seats of a stadium where dreams become reality.

From the roars of sellout crowds to the silent moments of tribute — this homestand has everything. Drama. Nostalgia. Culture. Heart.

And beneath it all, a team chasing another October.

So bring your glove. Bring your passion. Leave your voice, and maybe a piece of your soul, in the stands. Because for seven nights in Los Angeles, baseball is bigger than the box score.

It’s personal.