Dodgers beat Giants 14-7 in wild 11-inning game, Shohei Ohtani homers again

You never know what to expect when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants get together.

Less than 24 hours after the Giants hit a walk-off home run to beat their rivals in the bottom of the ninth, it was the Dodgers turn, as they turned the tables on San Francisco in a wild 14-7 victory in extra innings.

The nearly four-hour marathon game had more twists and turns than a rollercoaster ride at Magic Mountain.

The Giants jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on Dodgers' starter Tyler Glasnow who lasted only three innings on Saturday afternoon.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Los Angeles tied the game on an RBI single by Miguel Rojas in the top of the second and took the lead on Shohei Ohtani's NL-leading 26th home run of the season in the top of the third inning.

The Sho goes on 💥



Home run No. 26 for Shohei Ohtani pic.twitter.com/MGoWrEEpqA — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2024

But that's only when the fun began.

The Giants batted around on Glasnow in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs to take a commanding 5-2 lead.

But not so fast...

The Dodgers responded by batting around as well in the top half of the fourth inning, also scoring four runs to retake the lead 6-5.

A four-spot to take the lead! pic.twitter.com/BihtG29vWl — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 30, 2024

The back-and-forth battle saw six lead changes, and five ties before the Dodgers finally blew the doors off in the top of the 11th.

With the game tied at 6-6 after nine innings, both teams scored the ghost runner from second base in the top and bottom of the 10th inning, respectively.

The Giants had bases loaded with one out in their half of the 10th inning, and it appeared like they would have their second consecutive walk-off win over their rivals.

But Evan Phillips struck out Patrick Bailey with one out, and got Matt Chapman to pop out to keep the game going.

The Dodgers broke the game open in the top of the 11th. Ohtani was intentionally walked, and Will Smith knocked in two runs with a double.

Freddie Freeman followed with an RBi double of his own, and the Dodgers just kept tacking on from there, batting around for the second time in the game for a whopping seven-run inning that doubled the score at 14-7.

UP NEXT

James Paxton will start for the Dodgers on Sunday, in what is expected to be a bullpen game for the Giants in the rubber match of the series.