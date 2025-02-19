Dodgers

‘We're all hungry.' New Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell no longer on outside looking in

Blake Snell joins a powerful lineup with many key players returning from last year's team after stints in San Francisco, San Diego and Tampa Bay.

By Jonathan Lloyd and <strong>Olivia Garvey</strong>

Pitcher Blake Snell will finally be able to satisfy his curiosity about the Dodgers when he takes the mound in his first season with the world champions

The 32-year-old left-hander has done some traveling over the past few seasons, watching as the Dodgers racked up wins and a roster of stars. His career began with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he played from 2016 until 2020. He joined the Padres for the 2021 season before heading north to San Francisco, opting out of his contract in the off season.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the world champions. The deal is the third largest for a left-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball history based on total value.

"From the outside looking in, you're curious about what makes them great" Snell said this week at Camelback Ranch during Spring Training. "Now, that I'm here, I get it. I'm excited to be here. I can't wait."

Snell joins a powerful lineup with many key players returning from last year's team, but he said he senses a hunger for more success.

"All of us want to accomplish that goal," Snell said. "They've accomplished it. I haven't. Some of the guys we've added haven't, so I think it's a good mix. We're all hungry. I like our odds."

Coming off their second title in five seasons, the Dodgers added Roki Sasaki, the prized 23-year-old right-hander from Japan and Snell to a pitching staff expecting two-way star Shohei Ohtani to return to the mound in April or May after recovering from elbow surgery.

The Dodgers also added reliever Tanner Scott, outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.

