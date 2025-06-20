Dodgers break silence on recent events in Los Angeles with $1 million commitment to immigrant families following ICE raids

For nearly two weeks, silence sat heavy around Chavez Ravine.

As ICE raids rattled immigrant neighborhoods, National Guard trucks rolled through East L.A., and families watched loved ones pulled from homes or jobs in the early morning dark, many in the community turned toward the Dodgers — their Dodgers — waiting for a sign. Any sign. A tweet. A statement. A glimmer of solidarity.

That moment finally came on Friday afternoon.

After days of growing backlash and mounting public pressure, the Los Angeles Dodgers broke their silence with a sweeping commitment: a $1 million pledge to support immigrant families impacted by the recent federal immigration raids across Los Angeles County. In a joint initiative with the City of Los Angeles, the funds will go toward direct financial assistance for families grappling with the fallout.

In partnership with the City of Los Angeles, the Dodgers have committed $1 million toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region. Additional community efforts to be announced in the coming days. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 20, 2025

And with it came something else — a voice.

“What’s happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people,” said Stan Kasten, the team’s President and CEO. “We have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected. By committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles.”

The announcement didn’t come easy — or quickly. It was delayed by nearly 24 hours after a tense confrontation between protestors and federal ICE agents erupted outside Dodger Stadium early Thursday. According to a tweet from the club, agents attempted to gain access to the stadium’s parking lots but were denied entry by team security. No arrests were made, but the clash escalated tensions that have been simmering since the raids began earlier this month.

This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 19, 2025

Until now, the Dodgers — often lauded for their presence in the community — had remained conspicuously silent. No press release. No social media statement. Nothing as National Guard boots hit the pavement and curfews reshaped the rhythm of Southland nights. That silence, to many, spoke volumes.

So when the team finally spoke — and acted — it was both a response and a reckoning.

Under the new plan, the Dodgers and city officials will work closely with the California Community Foundation, the L.A. County Federation of Labor, and other grassroots organizations already embedded in the impacted neighborhoods. The support won’t stop at checks. Additional initiatives are expected in the coming days to tackle food insecurity, provide mental health services, and deliver basic essentials to families caught in a whirlwind they didn’t ask for.

“I want to thank the Dodgers for leading with this action,” said L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. “These last weeks have sent shockwaves of fear rippling through every neighborhood and have had a direct impact on our economy. My message to all Angelenos is clear: We will stick together during this time, and we will not turn our backs on one another — that's what makes this the greatest city in the world.”

It’s a city where baseball isn’t just a game. It’s Sunday afternoons at Elysian Park, backyard radio broadcasts in Boyle Heights, and Dodger Dogs shared between fathers and sons who know the names Valenzuela, Ohtani, Koufax, Garvey, and Kershaw as well as their own.

The Dodgers aren’t just a team in Los Angeles. In many homes, they are Los Angeles.

Which is why the silence hurt. And why this important step matters.

It’s not just about a million-dollar check. It’s about showing up when your people need you most. About recognizing that immigrant communities are the lifeblood of this city, and have been for generations. They sew the uniforms, clean the seats, and stand in line for hours just to sit in the bleachers and cheer for a team they consider their family.

This isn’t a finish line. It’s a starting point.

Today marks movement in the right direction. The kind of movement that won’t show up in a box score, that night’s recap, or on local highlights.

There’s still a long way to go, but Friday’s important step by the organization provides a community with hope during a dark and fearful time.