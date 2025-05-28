Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers bullpen collapses again as Guardians rally for 7-4 victory

Angel Martínez belted a three-run, go-ahead homer and the Cleveland Guardians scored five times in the eighth inning to rally for a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

By Brian Dulik

Angel Martínez hit a three-run, go-ahead homer and the Cleveland Guardians scored five times in the eighth inning to rally for a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Dodgers built a 4-1 lead before Lou Trivino gave up an RBI single to Carlos Santana in the bottom of the seventh. Nolan Jones tied it in the eighth with a two-run single off Tanner Scott (0-1) and Martínez followed with his 394-foot blast off Alex Vesia.

Matt Festa (1-0) pitched the eighth and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save. The Guardians salvaged the third and final game of the interleague series.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw was denied his 213th win, despite pitching a season-high five innings and allowing one run. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner struck out three in his third outing since undergoing left knee and toe surgery.

José Ramírez extended his career-long hitting streak to 21 games with an RBI single in the first, also moving into eighth place in Cleveland history with 1,564 hits. Carlos Santana went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Will Smith, Andy Pages and Freddie Freeman drove in runs and Kiké Hernández scored on a wild pitch for Los Angeles.

Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan left the game after three innings with right wrist inflammation.

Kolby Allard made a spot start for Cleveland, allowing two runs in four innings.

Key moment

The Guardians had five runs and eight hits off Trivino and Scott over 2 1/3 innings after Kershaw left the game after the fifth.

Key stat

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who leads the majors with 20 home runs, went 0 for 3 with a walk. He had homered in three straight games.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 4.68 ERA) pitches Friday against the New York Yankees to begin a seven-game homestand.

Guardians: RHP Luis Ortiz (2-5, 4.73 ERA) is tentatively scheduled to start Friday at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

