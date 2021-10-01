Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Leaves Game Against Brewers With Left Forearm Discomfort

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kershaw gave up three runs and two hits on 42 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in his final regular-season start.

Dodgers vs Brewers in Los Angeles, CA.
He didn’t pitch from July 4 to Sept. 12 while on the injured list with left forearm inflammation. Kershaw is 10-8 with a 3.38 ERA, his highest mark since a 4.26 ERA as a rookie in 2008.

Manager Dave Roberts and a trainer went to the mound to check on the three-time Cy Young Award winner. After a few moments, Kershaw walked off with the trainer and took a seat in the dugout. Rather than give up the ball, as pitchers typically do when they’re being replaced, Kershaw kept it in his glove.

Kershaw can become a free agent after this season. Depending on whether the playoff-bound Dodgers advance in the postseason and his health, it could have been his last appearance with the team.

Los Angeles entered the day two games behind San Francisco for the NL West title but assured of hosting the NL wild-card game if they don't catch the Giants. The regular season ends Sunday.

Kershaw lost his last start at Arizona last weekend, allowing four runs (three earned) and six hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 7-2 defeat.

