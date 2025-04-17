Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw tosses 3 scoreless innings in first rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw threw three scoreless innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City in his first rehab start Wednesday. The 37-year-old left-hander is working his way back from offseason surgeries on his toe and knee.

Dodgers defeat Tigers 8-5 in 10 innings

Kershaw allowed two hits without a walk and struck out two in the game against Tacoma.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has dealt with a variety of health issues in recent years, and he hasn’t thrown more than 132 innings in a season since 2019. He didn't pitch until July 25 last year after undergoing shoulder surgery, and he went just 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts before he was shut down Aug. 30.

Kershaw, who is eligible to come off the injured list on May 17, has spent all 17 of his big league seasons with the Dodgers. The 10-time All-Star is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA, and he was the NL MVP in 2014, when he went 21-3 with a 1.77 ERA.

Los Angeles Dodgers
