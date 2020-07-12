Dodgers Closer Kenley Jansen Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star closer Kenley Jansen reported to camp for the first time on Sunday and announced in a Zoom conference call with reporters that he was delayed in reporting to camp because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Jansen said he believes he contracted the virus from his son, Kaden. He said Kaden showed symptoms, including fever, and that his wife suggested everyone in the family get tested for COVID-19. Jansen said his wife and daughter tested positive, but that his first test was negative. One day later, he also tested positive.

Jansen has had a previous history of heart issues, previously being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. He said his doctor deemed him at a "moderate risk" and he immediately went on a strict, low-sodium diet with no dairy in order to lower his blood pressure.

Through Major League Baseball's protocols, Jansen had two negative tests in over 24 hours in order to be cleared to report to the Dodgers summer camp at Dodger Stadium.

Jansen said he was excited to be back and excited to join his teammates and play baseball again. However, he cautioned the public to take the coronavirus seriously.

"It's real," he said. "It's serious. It all happened so fast. Protect everyone and wear your mask. We have to take care of ourselves."

