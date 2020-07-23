Fan's Best Friend: Send Your Dog to Dodger Stadium as a Cardboard Cutout

Your furry friends can support the Dodgers this season as a cardboard cutout in the stadium.

Fans can now purchase both cardboard cutouts of themselves and their dogs to fill Dodger Stadium during the season without fans in the stands. Pups at the Park presented by Lucy Pet Foods is a special section just for furry fans.

For $149, fans will be able to see their dogs in Loge sections 143 and 145.

“The cutouts have been a tremendous success and provide a colorful boost to the stadium,” Nichol Whiteman, CEO, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation said. “The fans reflect the power of the Dodger community as we raise funds for crucial programs to help Angelenos during these challenging times.”

Net proceeds from the cutouts will go towards the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, according to a statement from the Dodgers.

Photos: Cardboard Pinch-Sitters Take Their Seats at Dodger Stadium

Since launching last week, the Dodgers have sold 4,500 cutouts and made nearly $800,000.

According to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ statement, all fan cutouts will be authenticated as games used through the MLB Authentication Program.

The cutouts are made of the weatherproof material Coroplast, and are 18 inches wide and 30 inches tall.

All images of fans and dogs are subject to Dodgers approval.

Although Dodger Stadium will be unable to host fans for the start of the season, the organization says they remain optimistic, and if circumstances change they have the right to relocate or remove fan cutouts.

All sales are final.

After a four month delay, the Boys in Blue are starting their 60 game season Thursday night against the San Francisco Giants.

