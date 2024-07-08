Dodgers Dave Roberts considered one of MLB's ‘most-liked' managers in baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is one of the best coaches in the game, but that doesn't mean he's exempt from criticism.

There are a fraction of vocal Dodgers fans out there who have called for his firing after some head-scratching decisions in the postseason. Even more so after the Dodgers lost in back-to-back National League Division Series against NL West opponents.

Despite those critics, Roberts is considered one of the most-liked managers in all of Major League Baseball, according to a recent survey conducted by Casino.ca.

This study aimed to gauge how well fans knew their team’s manager and their sentiments toward him, and the results were quite revealing.

Roberts earned a commendable 7/10 rating from Dodgers fans, good for second-best in all of baseball behind only Blue Jays manager John Schneider. However, over 80 percent of fans said they had no idea who John Schneider was, whereas nearly half of fans knew who Dave Roberts was.

Roberts' positive image likely stems from his demeanor, decision-making, and interactions with players and the media. The Dodgers have clinched playoff spots in 11 straight seasons, winning the NL West Division in 10 of those.

Roberts has led the team for eight of these seasons, and his leadership seems to resonate deeply with both his players, the organization, and fans alike. His ability to maintain a positive atmosphere, even during tough times, speaks volumes about his character and management style.

These elements were on full display during a May 26th game in Cincinnati when Roberts went out to the mound to console struggling reliever Yohan Ramirez, after he became emotional following a hit by pitch. Since that moment, Ramirez has been lights out for the Dodgers and credits his manager's empathy and leadership as the reasons why.

Fans love a manager who can keep the team motivated and maintain a sense of optimism. Especially during the dog days of summer in an eight-month-long 182-game season. Roberts' high likability rating indicates he has successfully achieved this, garnering admiration from those who follow the team closely.

Roberts was honored as NL Manager of the Year in 2016 and led the Dodgers to a World Series title in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. His .629 winning percentage is the highest among active managers (with at least 1000 games), and he guided the Dodgers to a 100-win season in 2023, a year when many analysts predicted they would miss the postseason entirely.

The survey’s findings highlight an interesting trend in the relationship between fans and managers. Even managers who aren't household names can earn significant respect and admiration based on their perceived qualities and the indirect impact they have on the team's culture and performance.

For the Dodgers organization, these insights offer a valuable perspective. While on-field performance is crucial, the influence of a field manager extends beyond just wins and losses. Roberts' ability to connect with fans, even indirectly, can create a more supportive and engaged fan base.

Dave Roberts' success as a manager goes far beyond his impressive win-loss record. His ability to create a positive environment and build strong relationships with his players and fans is a testament to his leadership and character. In an era where the role of a manager is under intense scrutiny, Roberts stands out not only for his strategic brilliance but for his humanity, making him a truly remarkable figure in Major League Baseball.

For full results of the survey, click here.