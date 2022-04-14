Dodgers Deliver on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, Defeat Reds 9-3

Underneath a spring moon and a sellout crowd, baseball returned to Dodger Stadium on Thursday night, and with it came something that has defined the Los Angeles Dodgers for the last decade: winning.

In their first home game of the season, the Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 9-3, thanks to a couple players that weren't on the roster during the team's home opener in 2021.

Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each had two hits and two runs scored, as they helped the Dodgers avoid a late-inning collapse against Cincinnati. Will Smith added the exclamation mark with a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Thursday's home opener was a day of renewed hope. As fans pushed through the gates at Dodger Stadium, marking the start of spring, and another baseball season at Chavez Ravine, it was also a moment to reset. The world has changed over the last two years thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but baseball can hopefully bring a sense of normalcy and routine, as we all get back to our regularly scheduled programming.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thursday also brought a day full of firsts. The first game of the 2022 season at Dodger Stadium, the first Opening Day for Freeman and Turner in Dodgers uniforms. And it was also the Dodgers' first game at home without Corey Seager and Kenley Jansen, longtime fixtures of Dodger Stadium Opening Days.

Each and every year the Dodgers unveil a new-look team, but after nine consecutive playoff appearances they're considered more like small tweaks than major overhauls. The lineup for the home opener consisted of the usual suspects like Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Will Smith. But they also featured some new faces like Freeman at first base, Turner at shortstop and Hanser Alberto starting at third base for the first time this season.

Just as they did in Denver a week earlier, Walker Buehler led the Dodgers on the mound for another Opening Day start. This time in the team's first game at Dodger Stadium, just as he did in 2021 after the team's 2020 World Series ring ceremony.

Freeman also had a day full of firsts. His first hit with the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium came on the first pitch he saw from Colin Moran in the first inning. His first run scored at the Ravine came two batters later, and his first double and standing ovation came in the bottom of the eighth inning as the sellout crowd of 52,995 stood and chanted his name….but we'll get back to that later.

The Dodgers struck first with five straight singles that gave them an early 3-0 lead. Turner had the second single, which extended his MLB-best hitting streak to 25 games dating back to last season.

Setting the tone early. pic.twitter.com/w8XyhGIUxg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2022

Buehler pitched five shutout innings before running into trouble in the start of the sixth. After two easy outs, Buehler walked Tyler Stephenson on five pitches, prompting a mound visit by pitching coach Mark Prior. Seven pitches later, Buehler left a fastball up in the zone that was crushed by Aristides Aquino into the seats in left-center to cut the lead to one.

Buehler finished with two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision.

David Price came out of the pen in relief of Buehler and surrendered the game-tying homer to Brandon Drury an inning later.

This is Brandon.



Brandon hits clutch dingers.



We like Brandon. pic.twitter.com/nKUYGEZUGn — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 15, 2022

But Freeman and Turner would bail the Dodgers out in the bottom of the eighth inning. Freeman led off with a ground-rule double to left-center and as he stood on second base during a pitching change, the sellout crowd—which consisted of plenty of Freeman's friends and family—all began to chant his name, "Freddie! Freddie Freddie!" they shrieked until he finally acknowledged them with a wave and a tip of his cap.

"Freddie" chants at Dodger Stadium. Chills. pic.twitter.com/sAsqKPjNzu — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2022

Four pitches later, Freeman would score the go-ahead run on an RBI single by Turner. By the time Smith's three-run homer cleared the centerfield fence, the Dodgers had scored four runs in the inning, breaking the game open.

WILL HE DO IT? pic.twitter.com/YOFCb5ixMM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2022

There is a lot of baseball still left to play, 156 more games to be exact, another 80 at Dodger Stadium, and hopefully a dozen more in October. But through the first week of the season, the Dodgers are right back where they belong atop the standings in the NL West.