Dodgers dominate Pirates 9-2, Tyler Glasnow leaves in 2nd inning with shoulder injury

Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez both homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Dodgers' starter Tyler Glasnow left the game in the second inning with a right shoulder injury.

He joins Blake Snell with two of the Dodgers' top starters dealing with shoulder injuries early in the season. Glasnow also left his last start early with lower leg cramps.

Glasnow struggled to start the game. He gave up back-to-back homers to Andrew McCutchen and Emmanuel Valdez. He did not throw a pitch in the second inning before leaving the game after warm-up throws.

The bullpen threw eight shutout innings to secure the series victory for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers answered with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped off by an RBI single from Pages.

Hernandez and Pages both homered in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 8-2. Pages knocked in his fourth RBI of the game with another single in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Up Next:

After an off-day on Monday, the Dodgers will host the Miami Marlins for a three-game series before heading out on the road for a 10-game road trip.