Dodgers announce 2 Dreamfields for Loma Alta Park rebuild in Altadena

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday morning the construction of two Dodger’s Dreamfields in Altadena’s Loma Alta Park as a part of the ongoing wildfire recovery effort.

The team's charity arm, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, said it’s partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation to help complete the fields by May, just in time for the park's grand reopening.

“We are proud to partner in the reimagining of Loma Alta Park by bringing two new Dodgers Dreamfields to Altadena,” said Nichol Whiteman, CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. “These fields will stand as a testament to the community’s resilience, providing a safe space for youth and their families as they continue to heal from the impacts of the Eaton Fire."

Fans can support the project on Opening Day and Ring Ceremony Day with the 50/50 raffles at Dodger Stadium. All proceeds will go toward the development of these new fields and ongoing relief efforts.

MLB opening day is March 18. Ring Ceremony Day is 10 days later on March 28.

“We are incredibly grateful to partner with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation to bring youth baseball and softball programming to Loma Alta Park through Dodgers Dreamfields, as part of the Eaton Fire recovery efforts in Altadena,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation.

“With Loma Alta Park being the first park in Altadena to reopen, having access to these upgraded fields will create invaluable opportunities for local youth. We’re also pleased that the Dodgers Foundation is partnering with us to refurbish the ball fields, ensuring the Central Altadena Little League can play their final games in Altadena and expanding recreational opportunities for the entire community,” said García-González.

The park’s restoration plans were announced on March 5 by County of Los Angeles Supervisor Kathryn L. Barger.