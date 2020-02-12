Dodgers

The Largest Dodgers Dreamfield Project is Breaking Ground in Compton

The three-field project at Gonzales Park will honor the family of baseball great Jackie Robinson

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty

Groundbreaking will be held in Compton Wednesday for the largest Dodger Dreamfields project, a multi-field development that will honor the family of baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

The project at Gonzales Park includes three fields, plus fitness and training zones.

The multi-million-dollar project's Field 42 will be designed for baseball and softball players ages 5-to-8 years old. Rachel Robinson Field will be for baseball players ages 9-to-12 years old and softball players 9-to-18 years old. Jackie Robinson Stadium will be for baseball players 13 years old and older.

The project will include fitness and training zones named for Kershaw's Challenge, a community organization started by Clayton and Ellen Kershaw. The site will have two enclosed batting cages and bullpens, an infield practice area and outdoor fitness equipment.

This will be the first set of Dreamfields to incorporate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Science of Baseball curriculum.

