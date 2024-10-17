Dodgers face Game 4 NLCS test without Freddie Freeman against Mets' left-hander Jose Quintana

As the Los Angeles Dodgers gear up for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field, they're missing a key piece of their offensive puzzle.

All-Star first baseman and former MVP Freddie Freeman will not be in the lineup, sidelined by a high-ankle sprain that has nagged him since late September.

Dave Roberts said Freddie Freeman is ailing and with back-to-back games they said it seemed easy to rest him today and that he could potentially be available off the bench later in the game and should be back in the lineup tomorrow. #Dodgers — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 17, 2024

Along with Freeman, second baseman Gavin Lux is also out with a hip injury, leaving the Dodgers without two of their top left-handed bats. Both absences loom large, especially with Mets' left-hander José Quintana taking the mound.

The Dodgers lead the series 2-1 after a dominant 8-0 win in Game 3, but the absence of Freeman and Lux injects uncertainty into their lineup ahead of a pivotal matchup. The stakes are high, and Quintana has historically posed problems for left-handed batters.

The Freeman Effect

Freddie Freeman’s impact on the Dodgers' lineup is undeniable. Over his career, he has been the heartbeat of their offense, capable of changing the course of a game with one swing.

His recent postseason performance has been solid, but his history against José Quintana makes his absence even more notable.

Freeman is 5-for-13 against Quintana, with a .313 batting average, a home run, two RBIs, and a double. That kind of production, especially against a left-handed pitcher like Quintana, is irreplaceable.

Without Freeman, the Dodgers lose a crucial lefty bat in a lineup that typically boasts balance. His ability to work deep into counts, draw walks, and put pressure on the pitcher will be missed, especially with the veteran Quintana, who thrives on limiting lefties, on the hill.

Perhaps more importantly, Freeman’s defense at first base will also be removed from the game. His ability to scoop low, bouncing throws is infamous, and it could prove the difference in Game 4.

Max Muncy, another left-handed hitter, will step into Freeman’s spot at first base, and while it’s a dropoff defensively, Muncy has homered in back-to-back games and has three total in the 2024 postseason.

On the bright side, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said that Freeman could be available off the bench to pinch hit "in a big spot" in the 5th inning or later.

Quintana’s History Against the Dodgers

Quintana has had a mixed bag of results against the Dodgers. The last time he faced them was in May 2024, where the Dodgers managed to score three runs on eight hits, including two home runs. While Quintana was able to keep the damage in check, it wasn’t his sharpest outing.

However, he’s no stranger to postseason pressure against the Dodgers, having faced them twice in the 2017 NLCS as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

In Game 1 of that series, he limited the Dodgers to two runs over five innings, but in Game 5, they rocked him for six runs in just two innings. That Game 5 implosion is something that may give the Dodgers confidence, but they’ll need to execute without two of their regulars.

Without Freeman and Lux, the Dodgers will need their right-handed bats to step up. Mookie Betts Teoscar Hernández, and Enrique Hernández–who homered against Quintana in that Game 5 back in 2017–will all play a pivotal role in this game. Hernández’s power bat will need to compensate for the missing offense, and Betts’ ability to ignite the top of the order becomes even more crucial.

Quintana has been hot for the last two months. He’s only allowed an earned run in one of his starts since September 7th, and has back-to-back scoreless outings of six and five shutout innings in his two postseason starts against the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Getting to Quintana early and putting traffic on the base paths will be essential to the Dodgers’ success and potentially getting the left-hander out of the game where they’ve had success against the Mets’ bullpen. Either way, it’s going to be another exhilarating and exciting matchup between the two remaining teams in the National League.