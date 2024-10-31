Dodgers fans celebrate season for the ages capped with World Series victory

What to Know The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in Game 5 with a 7-6 score to cap a memorable season with a World Series win over the Yankees.

The World Series win is the Dodgers' eighth overall and first since 2020, but there was no victory parade following the pandemic-shortened season.

The World Series title is the team's first in a full season in 36 years.

Celebrations erupted across Los Angeles Wednesday night when one of the league's most successful and storied clubs topped off a storybook season with an eighth World Series title.

The Game 5 victory touched off celebrations in sport bars and elsewhere in a scene that was much different than the Dodgers' last World Series win in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This time, fans also are looking forward to a parade, something that was missing after the 2020 title.

The World Series title is the team's first in a full season in 36 years and the icing on top of a season full of promise with the addition of two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani to an already potent lineup alongside fellow MVPs Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

The 2020 season was shortened by the pandemic and played under several major MLB changes, including neutral-site bubbles and other safety precautions.

Details about a victory parade were not immediately available, but will likely be announced in the coming days.

The triumph capped a series of Dodgers domination. briefly interrupted with a Game 4 offensive outburst by the Yankees. After Freeman's dramatic extra-inning walk-off home run in the series' opening game and strong pitching performances from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler in games 2 and 3, history was on LA's side entering Game 4, but the Yankees rallied for an 11-4 win.

All 24 previous teams that had taken a 3-0 World Series lead had gone on to win the Series. Teams with a 3-0 Series lead have won the World Series in Game 4 21 times with the three exceptions being the Baltimore Orioles in 1970 against the Cincinnati Reds; the Yankees in 1937 against the New York Giants; and Philadelphia Athletics in 1910 against the Chicago Cubs.

Celebrations also broke out after Game 2 of the series. Deputies responded to an East LA neighborhood after Saturday's win following reports of a street takeover and fireworks.

In a social media post over the weekend, the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department encouraged fans to cheer on the team and to celebrate when they win, but that post came with a warning about vandalism, unlawful assembly a public intoxication.

“Unruly, illegal behavior will not be tolerated,” the sheriff’s department said online. "This is a time for community pride and unity as we support our home team; however, it is essential that it is done safely."