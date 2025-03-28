MLB Opening Day 2025: Dodgers fans pay a premium as LA Opening Day is most expensive in all of baseball

There’s nothing quite like Opening Day at Dodger Stadium. The new crisp uniforms with gold accents, the flyover, the roar of the crowd, the unmistakable energy that signals the start of another chase for October.

But after winning the World Series in 2024, the Dodgers had more to celebrate at Chavez Ravine on Opening Day in Los Angeles on Thursday. And if fans wanted to be a part of it, they had to pay—big time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2025 home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday wasn’t just another game. It was the hottest ticket of any Opening Day matchup in Major League Baseball history.

The Dodgers vs. Tigers ticket commanded a higher price than all of the 14 games on the slate.

From the get-in price to the average cost, no other team comes close to what it costs to witness the reigning champions return to Chavez Ravine for the start of the new season.

The Price of Passion

According to ticket data, the cheapest seat in the house for the Dodgers’ home opener sold for $188—more than what some teams charge for their premium seats. That number dwarfs the Minnesota Twins’ home opener, which offers the most affordable entry at just $38. But affordability isn’t what defines Dodger Stadium. It’s demand.

On average, fans shelled out an eye-watering $388 per ticket for the Dodgers’ Opening Day, making it the second-most expensive MLB game of the season, trailing only the 2025 MLB All-Star Game ($846).

No surprise, considering Los Angeles is the most in-demand team in baseball, with an average home ticket price of $172—comfortably ahead of the second-place Oakland Athletics at $149, the latter of which play in a minor league stadium that only seats 14,000 and brings baseball to the capital of California for the first time.

A Global Phenomenon

This isn’t just a local obsession. Dodgers fans are coming from everywhere. On average, ticket buyers for this game are traveling 362 miles to see their team in action. International demand is also at an all-time high, with Japan accounting for 22% of all Dodgers tickets sold this season.

Speaking of Japan, the Dodgers real Opening Day was last week during the team’s two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs. Tickets for the first game averaged over $3,000 per ticket, and the get-in price was over $2,000.

It’s easy to see why. A season removed from their 2024 World Series triumph, the Dodgers enter 2025 as baseball’s biggest show. With a star-studded roster, championship expectations, and marquee matchups, Los Angeles has become MLB’s hottest ticket—literally.

The demand isn’t slowing down either, with four of the top five highest-priced games of the season featuring the Dodgers, including their three-game showdown against the New York Yankees from May 30 to June 1.

The Cost of a Dynasty

Success comes at a price, and in L.A., it’s one Dodgers fans are willing to pay. The Dodgers are the No. 1 team in StubHub’s demand rankings for the second straight year, outselling the No. 2 Boston Red Sox by 10%.

Their home opener is also StubHub’s best-selling MLB game of the season so far, proving that when it comes to baseball’s biggest stage, there’s nowhere quite like Dodger Stadium.