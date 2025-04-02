Dodgers fans wait for hours ahead of Shohei Ohtani MVP bobblehead giveaway

Dodgers faithful lined up for hours in Chavez Ravine Wednesday morning to ensure they get one of 40,000 exclusive Shohei Ohtani MVP bobbleheads, the first Dodger Stadium giveaway of the 2025 season.

Fans, many wearing Ohtani's now iconic No. 17 jersey, were encouraged to arrive early prior to the gates opening at 3:38 p.m. First pitch is two hours later at 5:38.

"I'm here to celebrate Ohtani's bobblehead as a Dodger," said Jose Ramirez while standing in line.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"I want three," said Dennis Suang. " Ohtani is my idol because he is very strong."

"I'll wait five hours in line to get a bobblehead from Shohei Ohtani," said Francisco Velazquez. "He's the unicorn of baseball."

If you missed this one, don't worry. The Dodgers will continue giving away bobbleheads throughout the season including a Freddie Freeman model next week on Friday, April 11.

Ohtani will reappear in bobblehead form four times this season. On May 15 and Aug. 27, a bobblehead celebrating Ohtani's 50/50 achievement -- 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season -- will be given away. Another Ohtani bobblehead giveaway is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Additionally, "on behalf of Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is dedicating the night's 50/50 raffle proceeds to families who are rebuilding after the Eaton and Palisades fires," the team wrote in a press release.

Wednesday night's game is the third and final match in a three game home series with the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers are currently 7-0 and first in NL West after sweeping both Cubs, Tigers and potentially the Braves.