Dodgers finalize roster for Tokyo Series against Cubs, and it features two sensational starting pitching matchups

The Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized their 31-man travel roster for the upcoming Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs, set to take place at the iconic Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19. This event not only marks the beginning of the 2025 MLB season but also underscores baseball's expanding global footprint.

The 31-Man Travel Roster

The Dodgers' roster for the Tokyo trip is a blend of seasoned veterans and promising talent, reflecting the organization's depth and strategic planning. Here's a breakdown:

Catchers (3): Austin Barnes, Hunter Feduccia, Will Smith

Infielders (4): Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas

Outfielders (4): Michael Conforto, Teoscar Hernández, James Outman, Andy Pages

Utility Players (3): Tommy Edman, Kiké Hernández, Chris Taylor

Two-Way Player (1): Shohei Ohtani

Starters (7): Nick Frasso, Tyler Glasnow, Landon Knack, Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Justin Wrobleski, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Relievers (9): Anthony Banda, Ben Casparius, Jack Dreyer, Luis García, Matt Sauer, Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Kirby Yates

This roster showcases the Dodgers' commitment to versatility and depth, essential components for a successful season opener on international soil.

Here’s your 31-man travel roster for the Tokyo Series. pic.twitter.com/FXOTRsDPhA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 14, 2025

Key Roster Insights

Several notable decisions have shaped this roster:

Second Base and Center Field Dynamics: The omission of Hyeseong Kim from the travel roster suggests that Tommy Edman is poised to start at second base. This move opens up center field opportunities for either Andy Pages or James Outman, or potentially one of the utility players, highlighting the team's strategic flexibility.

Fifth Starter Resolution: With Tony Gonsolin sidelined due to a back injury, Dustin May is expected to fill the fifth starter role once the regular season commences. May will remain in Arizona to continue his preparation, ensuring he's ready for the domestic opener.

Pitching Depth: The decision to include 16 pitchers underscores the Dodgers' emphasis on pitching depth, especially crucial given the shortened spring training. This approach provides Manager Dave Roberts with a plethora of options, both for starting roles and long-relief scenarios.

Pitching Matchups for the Tokyo Series

The pitching duels set for the Tokyo Series are nothing short of exhilarating, featuring a blend of international talent and rising stars:

Game 1: Tuesday, March 18

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto, a former ace for the Orix Buffaloes, made a significant impact in his debut MLB season in 2024. With a 7-2 record and a 3.00 ERA over 90 innings, he showcased his ability to adapt and thrive. His performance during the Dodgers' World Series run further solidified his status as a key asset. As he takes the mound in his home country, expectations are high for Yamamoto to deliver a stellar performance.

Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga

Imanaga, another Japanese talent, brings his expertise to the Cubs' rotation. His familiarity with the Tokyo Dome and experience in high-pressure situations make him a formidable opponent. This matchup between two Japanese pitchers on such a prominent stage is a testament to the global nature of baseball.

Game 2: Wednesday, March 19

Dodgers: RHP Roki Sasaki

Sasaki, often dubbed the "Monster of the Reiwa Era," is set to make his MLB debut in this series. Known for his blistering fastball and sharp breaking pitches, Sasaki's transition to the majors has been highly anticipated. His performance in this game will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele

Steele has steadily risen through the ranks, earning his spot in the Cubs' rotation. His left-handed delivery and competitive edge make him a challenging matchup for any lineup. Facing a debuting pitcher like Sasaki adds an intriguing layer to this contest.

The #TokyoSeries pitching matchups are set!



Game 1, Tuesday: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Shota Imanaga



Game 2, Wednesday: Roki Sasaki vs. Justin Steele pic.twitter.com/kl6d12bfly — MLB (@MLB) March 13, 2025

Global Significance of the Tokyo Series

The Tokyo Series is more than just the commencement of the MLB season; it's a celebration of baseball's universal appeal. With players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki taking center stage, the series highlights the deep connections between MLB and Japanese baseball. Ohtani's return to Japan, in particular, has generated immense excitement among fans eager to see their homegrown hero back on familiar turf.

Both teams have embraced the cultural exchange, with the Cubs participating in team-building activities hosted by their Japanese teammates, Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki. Such interactions underscore the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among players from diverse backgrounds.

Broadcast Information

For fans eager to catch the action:

Game 1: Tuesday, March 18, at 3:10 a.m. PT / 6:10 a.m. ET, broadcast on FOX.

Game 2: Wednesday, March 19, at 3:10 a.m. PT / 6:10 a.m. ET, airing on FS1.