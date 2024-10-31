Dodgers finally get their World Series parade. Here's what to know

The World Series-winning Dodgers are returning to Los Angeles to show off their new hardware, the team announced.

Mayor Karen Bass will kick off the parade Friday at 11 a.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park on Spring Street near City Hall.

The Dodgers' double decker bus will drive a 45-minute route. The procession will go through 1st Street to Grand Avenue to 5th Street, ending at the intersection of 5th and Flower Street.

Fans are encouraged to take public transportation to avoid street closures and congested traffic.

Dodger Stadium will host a special ticketed celebration at 12:15 p.m. Parking gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and entry will begin at 9 a.m. The event will have in-stadium entertainment as the fans wait for the team's arrival.

The team noted that going to both events will not be "feasible" for fans.

This is the first World Series parade for the Dodgers since 1988 after the parade for their title in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last Los Angeles team to earn a parade since the Dodgers was the Rams, coming off their 2022 Super Bowl LVI win.