See what's new on the menu at Dodger Stadium

A new baseball season means new food to try at Dodger Stadium.

Fans at Thursday's home opener will see several new items on menus at locations around the stadium.

Here's a look at what's been added to the food lineup and where to find the new items.

DH-Delicious Hospitality

Location: Field 8

Chicken Katsu Club: Crispy chicken katsu, Texas toast, kewpie mayo, avocado spread, arugula, applewood bacon, tomatoes.

Home Run Platter (updated): Teriyaki chicken with steamed rice, blistered shishito peppers, veggie dumplings, crispy spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce.

Fan Fare

Location: Field 10, Reserve 31

Pastrami Burger: Beef patty topped with thinly sliced pastrami, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mustard served on a potato bun.

Sweet Spot

Location: Field 46

Fresh Funnel Cakes: Served with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Hand Crafted Shakes: Offered in chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

Popping Boba: Seasonal rotation of beverages featuring blue raspberry popping boba.

S'mores Nachos: Cinnamon sugar dusted tortilla chips, chocolate cream sauce, marshmallow fluff, mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs.

Traditional Boba Sundae: Vanilla soft serve topped with brown sugar tapioca boba.

Think Blue BBQ

Location: Left Field Pavilion 51

Latin BBQ Platter: Shareable platter with al pastor pork ribs, pulled pork, chorizo links, esquite, chipotle cornbread, habanero baked beans, pineapple salsa, spicy coleslaw.

The Slugger: Specially crafted for Dodgers Stadium - a 16 inch jalapeno cheddar sausage topped with white cheese sauce, corn relish, cilantro crema, tortilla strips and served with crispy French fries (Also available at Fan Fare Reserve 31)

Loaded BBQ Baked Potato

Colossal potato topped with smoked brisket, mac and cheese, BBQ sauce, red peppers, fried onions, scallions and clarified butter (Also available at King’s Hawaiian Reserve 32)

Popping Boba Dole Whip: Pineapple dole whip topped with mango flavored popping boba (Also available at Elysian Park Grill Top Deck 4)

Fan Fare

Location: Loge 133

Korean Fried Chicken Bowl: Crispy Korean Fried Chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce served over jasmine rice topped with kimchi and furikake.

7th Inning Sweets

Location: Reserve 2

Sweet Cheese Quesadilla Sundae: Salvadoran sweet cheese quesadilla served with soft serve and chocolate syrup.

Top Deck Dogs

Location: Top Deck 5

Dill Pickle Tots: Tater tots tossed in dill pickle seasoning and served with ranch dressing.

LA Feeds Blue

Location: Left Field Plaza

Pho Brisket Dip Sandwich: Sliced brisket served on rye bread with garlic mustard aioli, Thai basil, cilantro, scallions, pickled red onions and pho broth for dipping.

Hornitos Cantina

Location: Right Field Pavilion 52

Shucos: Bacon wrapped all beef dog, avocado mash, ketchup, mustard, mayo, sauerkraut.

Gindaco

Location: Field 45