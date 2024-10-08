Will Dodgers' Freddie Freeman play in Game 3? Dodgers remain hopeful

The Los Angeles Dodgers hope All-Star Freddie Freeman will return to the lineup Tuesday night for Game 3 of their NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

Freeman left Game 2 after five innings on Sunday night, when Los Angeles lost 10-2 at Dodger Stadium to even the series at 1.

Freeman had discomfort in his sprained right ankle. He was replaced at first base by Max Muncy, and Kiké Hernández entered at third.

Freeman struck out and flied out in his two at-bats. In Game 1 on Saturday, he had two hits and a strikeout.

Roberts said Freeman was “still sore" on Monday, when the Dodgers held an off-day workout at Petco Park. "He’s getting treatment. Don’t know anything else. Outside of that I think he’s very grateful for a mental break today.”

“The thought is he’s going to play tomorrow. If he can’t, then he won’t,” Roberts said. “But again, if he’s able to play and post, he’ll be in there.”

The 35-year-old Freeman, an eight-time All-Star, said it’s the first time he’s sprained an ankle. He said he was told the injury typically results in four to six weeks on the injured list.

The slugger wields a powerful bat as the No. 3 hitter behind leadoff batter Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts while playing valuable defense at first.

Freeman missed 15 games during the regular season because of injuries and his young son’s medical crisis.

What to know about Dodgers-Padres Game 3

Time: 6:08 p.m. PT

Probable pitchers: Dodgers Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Padres Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

San Diego has a 93-69 record overall and a 45-36 record at home. The Padres have gone 44-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 98-64 overall and 46-35 in road games. The Dodgers have a 78-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 9-6 advantage in the season series.

Game 3 injury report

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brent Honeywell Jr.: 15-Day IL (fingernail), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Players to watch

Jurickson Profar has 29 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .280 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-37 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a .310 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 38 doubles, seven triples and 54 home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.