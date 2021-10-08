Webb Gem: Giants Shutout Dodgers 4-0 in Game 1 of NLDS

Most baseball players are given the take sign on a 3-0 count.

Buster Posey is not most players.

In front of a raucous crowd frantically waving orange towels like their life depended on it, the 12-year-veteran, and three-time World Series champion smashed a Walker Buehler fastball so hard it bounced off one of the smoke stacks atop Levi's Landing before eventually landing in McCovey Cove.

"Splash!"

And with that sound, the Dodgers chances of beating San Francisco sunk to the bottom of the bay. A lopsided 4-0 victory by the Giants in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday night at Oracle Park took care of that.

So much for the popular notion that the momentum of the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday night would carry over into the Division Series. Or the conceit that the battle-tested and experience-laden Dodgers would be too tough a foe for the well-rested and "rusty" 107-win Giants.

The number one question entering the NLDS, the first ever matchup in the 131-year history of the rival Dodgers and Giants, was if San Francisco could flip the switch after a four-day layoff and find the form that brought them the best record in baseball this season. Many said they were not as talented or gifted as the vaunted Dodgers, but that didn't stop them from playing better baseball between April and October.

All those questions were answered emphatically in Game 1.

The Giants out-pitched, out-hit, and simply out-played the Dodgers. This game wasn't even as close as the final score indicated.

Walker Buehler, the Dodgers big-game starting pitcher for the last four seasons, made just two mistakes. Both of them left the ballpark.

Buehler walked Tommy La Stella to leadoff the bottom of the first inning. Three batters later, Buehler fell behind Posey 3-0, and with first base open, he probably should have just walked him. Instead, Posey got a green light and made the most of it.

Buster gets the green light and goes with it! pic.twitter.com/YYy9q2SByc — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2021

Buehler settled in and threw five scoreless innings before he threw a 3-2 cookie to Kris Bryant that landed in the left field seats.

Kris Giant!



Welcome to October in The Bay. pic.twitter.com/8Mp1ub57VW — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2021

An eighth inning homer from Brandon Crawford against left-handed reliever Alex Vesia sealed the Dodgers fate.

All season long it seemed like these two rivals were destined to meet in the postseason. An instant playoff classic was what the world expected, instead, the Dodgers gave us a dud in Game 1.

However, through their rivals eyes, the game looked a lot different.

Logan Webb—a dead ringer for Breaking Bad actor Jesse Plemons—was masterful in his first taste of the postseason. Much like Plemons character of Todd on the show, he left the Dodgers dead on arrival.

Throwing a combination of sliders and changeups, Webb cruised through 7.2 shutout innings allowing just five hits with no walks and ten strikeouts. For the better part of the game, he was unhittable

The Dodgers were hoping to deploy three Cy Young candidate pitchers with World Series experience in this series. Buehler in Game 1, 20-game winner Julio Urias in game 2, and Max Scherzer in Game 3.

Instead, it was a rookie with no experience who out-shined them all on Friday night.

Losing the first game of a best-of-five series is always disastrous for any team. The Dodgers will now have to win three of the next four or their quest to repeat will be quashed by their rivals. The Giants jut need to go .500, 2-2, in order to reach the Championship series.

For the Dodgers, it's better luck tomorrow.

Game 2 of the NLDS is scheduled for 6:07PM PT.