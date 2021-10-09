Dodgers Offense Erupts in Game 2 of NLDS, LA Evens Series With Giants After 9-2 Victory

Cody Bellinger was taking grounders at first base two hours before Game 2 of the National League Division series when he heard a Giants' fan shout at him.



"Hey Bellinger! Easy out!"

Bellinger looked at the fan, and then looked at me. We both shrugged. The 2019 NL Most Valuable Player had heard a lot worse from San Francisco fans over the years. But nonetheless, he was tired of hearing about his struggles at the plate.

Entering the game, Bellinger was hitting .038 (2 for 53) with 25 strikeouts against the rival Giants this season. So when he stepped into the batter's box in the top of the 6th inning, with the bases loaded, after two previous strikeouts in the game, most of the 42,275 in attendance weren't expecting much.

Instead, Bellinger stroked a two-run double that broke the game open, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 9-2 statement win over the San Francisco Giants that evened their best-of-five NLDS series at one game apiece on Saturday night at Oracle Park.

The back of the Dodgers lineup (6-9 hitters) were a combined 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts in Game 1, but they busted out of their slump in a big way in Game 2.

The same spot in the order was a combined 7-for-15 with one walk, two doubles, and six RBI on Saturday.

A.J. Pollock, who like Bellinger was also 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Game 1, also knocked in two runs with a double in the top of the 6th inning.

The formula against Giants' ace Kevin Gausman was a formidable one. Put pressure on him early, and try to scratch a couple runs across in order to take back momentum. The idea was optimistic in theory, but more difficult in reality. Nonetheless, it worked when the Dodgers strung together a couple singles in the top of the second.

Wednesday's NL Wild Card Game hero, Chris Taylor, started things off with a one-out double to the gap in left-center. Three batters later, Julio Urias helped his own cause with an RBI single, and Mookie Betts followed with one of his own. Before fans could finish taking selfies with Top Gun 2 star Tom Cruise, the Dodgers had a 2-0 lead.

Urias allowed a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the second, but he settled in and tossed three scoreless innings after that.

All the pressure was on the Dodgers in Game 2. They did not want to go back to Dodger Stadium down 0-2 in the series with their backs against the wall. So with the stakes skyrocketed, they treated Saturday night like another do-or-die, and it worked.

Following a 4-0 shutout loss in Game 1, the Dodgers offense awoke from its slumber. Bellinger and Pollock's back-to-back two run doubles in the 6th scored four runs on just two pitches and gave the Dodgers a 6-1 lead.

4 runs on 2 pitches. 😱



The complexion of this one changed QUICKLY. pic.twitter.com/IraiejsmyY — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2021

Two innings later, Will Smith provided the Dodgers with an extra insurance run when he sent a first-pitch slider into the left field seats for a 7-2 lead.

Matt Beaty delivered a pinch-hit RBI single four batters later, and Corey Seager followed with one of his own to put the proverbial cherry on top of the Dodgers' nine-run sundae.

For those that thought the Dodgers would wilt away from the moment after being held scoreless a night earlier, than you haven't been watching this team closely.

All season long, the Dodgers have faced adversity and turmoil and responded in-kind. Whether it was early season injuries that saw an MLB record 32 different players miss time, or an off-the-field distraction that took the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner out of their starting rotation.

As the Dodgers began the postseason, things didn't get much better. Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and former MVP Clayton Kershaw would miss the entirety of the MLB playoffs with a lingering left elbow issue. In the final game of the regular season, Dodgers' home run leader Max Muncy injured his left elbow in a collision at first base and was ruled out for both the Wild Card Game and Division Series. It's still considered a long shot he plays at all this postseason.

So now the series shifts to the bright lights of Tinseltown as the Dodgers return home to Dodger Stadium where they are in midst of a franchise record 16-game home winning streak. Current Cy Young favorite Max Scherzer is expected to get the ball in Game 3, even writing this I can feel the pendulum of momentum swinging.

After Smith's homer, a hush fell over the crowd. San Francisco fans began heading for the exits, an unsightly tradition that's usually designated for Dodgers' fans. But inside the Dodgers dugout, the plan was complete. The offense has erupted, the swagger had returned, and the series was tied.



The Dodgers gave themselves a chance.