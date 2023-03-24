Dodgers' Julio Urías to Make First Opening Day Start

The Dodgers made it official Friday naming Julio Urías as the team's opening day starting pitcher.

That's a career-first for Urías, who will take the mound March 30 against Arizona at Dodger Stadium, and just fine with Clayton Kershaw. The honor has gone to three-time NL Cy Young Award winner nine times since 2011.

All signs pointed to the 26-year-old Urías this week at spring training.

"I'm excited for Julio to get to do it," Kershaw said Tuesday, prior to the team's official announcement. "I'm assuming Julio gets to do it. He deserves it. It is a special thing to get to do it. I think it should be whoever pitched the best the year before and he did that."

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday that Urías will pitch Friday in a Cactus League game against Milwaukee as he returns to Dodgers camp from participating in the World Baseball Classic with Mexico. That put the left-hander on regular rest for the opener versus the Diamondbacks with Kershaw on track for the second game of the season.

Urías went 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA in 31 starts last season and finished third in NL Cy Young Award balloting. He was 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA the year before.

Kershaw, who turned 35 on Sunday, is a nine-time All-Star with five ERA titles. But he's been slowed at times by injuries in recent years. The left-hander was 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 22 starts covering 126 1/3 innings last season.

Kershaw pitched five innings Tuesday in a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts.