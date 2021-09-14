Dodgers' Justin Turner Nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

"Mr. JT, now what you got for me?"



How about being named the Dodgers nominee for a prestigious award for your compassion and generosity off the field?

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was named the Dodgers recipient and nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award on Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An All-Star making an impact in the community.



Congratulations @redturn2 on being named the Dodgers’ 2021 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award! Vote JT as the league-wide winner until 10/3 at https://t.co/i02OKXJEuc. pic.twitter.com/uRyFvlvdUZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 14, 2021

The team announced the news in a press release on Tuesday morning.

“Los Angeles is fortunate to have Justin, both for his impact as an All-Star in the Dodger lineup and for his continued effort to improve the lives of Angelenos,” said Naomi Rodriguez, Dodger Vice President of External Affairs and Community Relations. “Justin, Kourtney and the Justin Turner Foundation are invaluable partners for the Dodger organization and our mission to serve our community, and we’re proud to nominate him for this prestigious award.”

The award was first created in 1971 in order to honor Major League Baseball players for their charitable and philanthropic work off the field. Originally entitled the "Commissioner's Award," the recognition was renamed the "Roberto Clemente Award" after the Hall of Fame member of the Pittsburgh Pirates died in a plane crash on New Year's Eve in 1972 while delivering supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

The annual award recognizes an MLB player that best represents the game of baseball through their extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and charitable contributions off the field.

One player is chosen from all 30 MLB teams as that team's nominee. This is the fourth time Justin Turner has been nominated.

Turner and his wife Kourtney, created the Justin Turner Foundation (JTF), in 2016 and have helped support homeless veterans, children (and their families) battling life-altering illnesses and diseases, as well as various youth baseball organizations. JTF even partnered with the Dream Center during the COVID-19 pandemic to create a food bank program that delivered meals from local Los Angeles-baased restaurants to children and families in need.

A full synopsis of Justin’s commitment to the Los Angeles community can be found at MLB.com/Clemente21.

“I’m honored to be the Dodgers’ nominee for this award and be mentioned alongside Roberto Clemente, who showed us all the impact that athletes can make and what it means to give back to the community,” said Turner. “My wife Kourtney and I are humbled by this recognition, and pledge to continue lifting up people in need, especially our homeless veterans, and supporting our hospitals, schools and youth sports.”

Dodger pitcher Max Scherzer, who was acquired by Los Angeles on July 30 after seven seasons with Washington, was selected as the Nationals’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

Clayton Kershaw was the last Dodger to win the award in 2012.