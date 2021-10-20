Dodgers' Justin Turner Ruled Out of the Rest of 2021 MLB Postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner is out of the rest of the 2021 MLB playoffs after suffering a hamstring injury.
The third baseman left Game 4 of the NLCS matchup against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning. Turner grounded into a double play and limped his way to first base.
Dave Roberts said after the game that it is believed to be a grade 2 hamstring strain and that Turner is done for the postseason.
Turner was 4-for-34 so far this postseason, with three runs scored and a home run.
The Dodgers are down 3-1 in the series to the Braves after falling 9-2 on Wednesday night. They will play in a must-win Game 5 on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 5:08 p.m. PT.