Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Leave Walker Buehler, David Price Off Wild-Card Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers left pitcher Walker Buehler off their roster for the one-game wild-card playoff against the St. Louis Cardinals. 

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals during a workout day before the National League Wildcard game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Pitcher Walker Buehler was left off the Dodgers' roster for their one-game wild-card playoff against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The move was expected because Buehler pitched five innings in Sunday's regular-season finale. He would start Friday in Game 1 of the NL Division Series if the Dodgers advance.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Julio Urías could be used in relief against the Cardinals. He would start Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday. The left-hander won his major league-leading 20th game of the season last weekend.

The Dodgers are carrying 10 pitchers and 16 position players against the Cardinals. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw and infielder Max Muncy are injured.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

covid-19 vaccine 2 hours ago

Watch on Thursday: NBC4 Virtual Discussion on COVID-19 Boosters and Vaccines with Health Experts

California Oil Spill 2 hours ago

List: The Huntington Beach Spill Isn't California's First Oil Disaster. Here Are the Others

Manager Dave Roberts said the team is holding out hope that Muncy could rejoin it later in the postseason because his dislocated left elbow doesn't require surgery. Roberts confirmed Kershaw is done for the season, although he doesn't have any ligament damage in his left throwing arm and won't require Tommy John surgery.

Los Angeles added infielder/outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach McKinstry, and outfielders Luke Raley and Steven Souza Jr. to the roster.

The Cardinals left pitchers Jon Lester and J.A. Happ off their roster.

Left-handers Lester and Happ were acquired at the July trade deadline and helped stabilize the St. Louis staff before the team went on its 17-game winning streak to earn the second wild-card spot.

The Cardinals are carrying 12 pitchers for the winner-take-all game, including right-hander Jack Flaherty. He is coming off a left oblique tear in May and a right shoulder strain in August. Manager Mike Shildt said he would work out of the bullpen.

Right-hander Seth Elledge was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. The team selected the contract of first baseman Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis, who is an injury replacement for Max Moroff.

The Cardinals went with catchers Yadier Molina and Andrew Knizner.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBBaseballSt. Louis CardinalsWalker Buehler
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us