Dodgers make bold moves at MLB Trade Deadline acquire SP Jack Flaherty, CF Kevin Kiermaier, and INF Amed Rosario

The Los Angeles Dodgers were wheelin' and dealin' at the MLB Trade Deadline.

The National League West leaders made many significant moves on Monday and Tuesday, reshaping their roster for a playoff push.

In a flurry of deals over the last 48 hours, the Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from the Toronto Blue Jays, infielder Amed Rosario from the Tampa Bay Rays, reliever Michael Kopech from the Chicago White Sox, and utility player Tommy Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Let's break down all the new players joining the Dodgers for the final two months of the season:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Jack Flaherty: A Frontline Ace

Amid much speculation, the Dodgers have landed the best pitcher available at this year's trade deadline. Right-hander Jack Flaherty joins the rotation with a stellar 2.95 ERA over 18 starts this season. His impressive 32 percent strikeout rate ranks fifth among pitchers with at least 100 innings. Flaherty, who will turn 29 in October, has also achieved a career-best walk rate of 4.6%.

Flaherty's journey to this point has been a rollercoaster ride to say the least. Drafted by the Cardinals out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Southern California, he quickly made a name for himself with a fifth-place finish in the 2018 Rookie of the Year voting and a fourth-place finish in the 2019 NL Cy Young race. However, injuries plagued him in subsequent seasons, limiting his innings and effectiveness.

After a tough stint with the Orioles last year, Flaherty signed a one-year deal with the Tigers and has rediscovered his form. The Dodgers are banking on Flaherty to bolster their rotation alongside Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw, as they navigate injuries to key pitchers like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, and Dustin May.

In exchange for Flaherty, the Dodgers sent catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo, the team's number eight prospect according to MLB pipeline, and shortstop Trey Sweeney (No. 22). Neither players are on the 40-man roster, and they team will need multiple corresponding moves to add their new players to the team.

Acquiring Flaherty is a high-reward move for the Dodgers. They were close on other starting pitchers like White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal of the Tigers, but ultimately the asking prices were too high, and neither of those pitchers got traded. In the end, Flaherty was the best starting pitcher moved at the deadline, and If he can stay healthy, he will provide the stability and dominance they need at the front of their rotation.

Kevin Kiermaier: A Defensive Wizard

In another strategic move, the Dodgers added veteran center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kiermaier was recently placed on waivers by the Blue Jays and announced he would be retiring at the end of the season. Known for his exceptional defense, Kiermaier brings Gold Glove-caliber play to the outfield, which will be crucial in the tight playoff races ahead.

The Dodgers tried to add Kiermaier as a free agent during the 2022 offseason, and will now be the last team he ever plays for. His defense in center field will certainly help the Dodgers at a position they've struggled with late in games, and his offensive production has been solid and will add depth to the lineup.

Even better for the Dodgers, Kiermaier was acquired for pitcher Tyler Yarbrough who was recently DFA'd by the Dodgers on Monday. The move makes sense for both teams who each get something instead of nothing.

Overall, Kiermaier's defense should be a game-changer for the Dodgers. His ability to cover ground and make highlight-reel catches will save runs and provide a significant boost to the Dodgers outfield.

Amed Rosario: Versatile Infielder

The Dodgers continued their deadline shopping spree by reacquiring Amed Rosario from the Tampa Bay Rays. Rosario, who was previously with the Dodgers last season, has showcased his versatility by playing multiple positions and delivering a .307/.331/.417 slash line for the Rays this year.

Rosario's ability to handle both infield and outfield duties adds flexibility to the Dodgers' roster. His presence will allow manager Dave Roberts to mix and match lineups more effectively down the stretch and in the postseason.

Rosario's versatility is a key asset for the Dodgers, especially with three infielders; 3B Max Muncy, and shortstops Mookie Betts and Miguel Rojas currently on the injured list. Rosario's ability to adapt to different roles and perform consistently will make him a valuable piece for the team's playoff push.

Minor league pitcher Michael Flynn was sent to the Rays in exchange for Rosario.

Michael Kopech: Bullpen Reinforcement

The Dodgers also strengthened their bullpen by acquiring Michael Kopech from the Chicago White Sox. Kopech, known for his electric fastball and strikeout ability, adds a dynamic arm to the Dodgers' relief corps.

Kopech's addition addresses one of the Dodgers' critical needs as they look to solidify their bullpen for the postseason. His ability to pitch in high-leverage situations will be crucial down the stretch.

Kopech's power arm gives the Dodgers a formidable weapon in the bullpen. His presence will be key in locking down late-inning leads, especially as the team waits for other high-leverage relief pitchers like Brusdar Graterol, Michael Grove, and Ryan Brasier to come back off the injured list.

Tommy Edman: Utility Maestro

In a final move, the Dodgers brought in Tommy Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals. Edman's ability to play multiple positions, coupled with his speed and contact hitting, makes him an ideal utility player for the Dodgers.

Edman's versatility allows the Dodgers to cover any infield or outfield position, providing depth and flexibility. His experience and baseball IQ will be assets in key moments. Edman is currently on a rehab assignment in double-A after undergoing surgery on his wrist last October. If Edman can return for the final two months of the season, he gives the Dodgers a reliable option at multiple positions, enhancing their depth.

Kopech and Edman were acquired in a three-team trade with the White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. In exchange, the Dodgers sent major league infielder/outfielder Miguel Vargas, and minor league infielder Alexander Albertus, and infielder Jeral Perez to the White Sox.

The Dodgers' aggressive approach at the trade deadline reflects their commitment to contending for a World Series title. By adding Flaherty, Kiermaier, Rosario, Kopech, and Edman, they have addressed key areas of need and positioned themselves for a deep playoff run. The Dodgers' front office has made bold moves, and now it's time for these new additions to make their mark on the field.