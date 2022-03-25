Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Gets 3-Year Contract Extension, Predicts LA Will Win World Series

Dave Roberts isn't going anywhere.

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a new three-year contract extension with their manager, locking up the World Series winning coach through the 2025 season.

Roberts was entering the final year of his current contract in 2022, and had been in negotiations with the team on an extension throughout the offseason. Two weeks ago, Roberts told NBC LA that the talks "were moving forward" and that both sides were "really close" on agreeing upon a new deal.

"We're moving forward. hopefully we can get it done sooner rather than later. We're really close. I don't think it's going to be an issue in the coming days." -- #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on contract extension with the team. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) March 11, 2022

Roberts was hired in 2016, replacing Don Mattingly. In his six years as manager of the Dodgers, he's made the playoffs each and every season, advancing to the National League Championship Series in five of those six seasons, the World Series in three of those six seasons, winning the title in 2020.

In 872 games as manager of the Dodgers, Roberts has a record of 542-330, good for a .622 career winning percentage. That mark is the best winning percentage in MLB history.

In addition to his impressive winning percentage, Roberts has also added five NL West crowns to his mantle, winning the division in his first five seasons before conceding it to the rival San Francisco Giants by a single game in 2021.

The upcoming 2022 season will come with new challenges as the longtime manager charts his course for another championship run. Closer Kenley Jansen sighed with the Atlanta Braves in free agency, and a new "close by committee" approach is expected.

Shortstop Corey Seager, the 2020 World Series MVP, signed with the Texas Rangers in free agency, and Roberts has moved Trea Turner, acquired at the trade deadline in 2021, from second base back to his normal position at shortstop.

Roberts is also without starting pitcher Max Scherzer who signed with the New York Mets in free agency. Even though three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw returned to the team on a one-year deal, the status of Trevor Bauer this season is still unknown.

Despite some of the losses to the pitching staff, Roberts has some new weapons to work with in All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman and infielder Hanser Alberto.

In addition to some new players, Roberts will also have to navigate a condensed 162-game schedule that will start late because of the lockout, as well as the inclusion of the universal DH hitter in the National League and a new 12-team playoff format.

Despite all this, Roberts is more confident than ever that the Dodgers have the pieces in place to win the World Series again in 2022.

Appearing on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, Roberts proclaimed that the Dodgers "will win the 2022 World Series."

Asked to expound, Roberts added that his prediction was based on the starting rotation remaining healthy throughout the season, and that the league plays a full season and postseason.

“We are winning the World Series in 2022," said Roberts. "I know where you’re going with that. We will win the World Series this year, put it on record.”

The Dodgers season begins on April 8 in Colorado against the Rockies.